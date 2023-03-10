ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority fired a security guard and a liaison guard at a special meeting Thursday evening, after discussing the personnel issues in an executive session that excluded the people whose jobs were on the line.

There was no discussion or action on any of the major issues facing the beleaguered agency, like hiring an executive director and figuring out a way to get written information on how they are addressing hundreds of health and safety violations at Stanley Holmes Village to city government.

The group voted to fire security guard George Jones and liaison guard Darren Collins, and refused to answer any questions from Jones, who attended the Zoom meeting but was not included in the executive session discussion of his case.

Jones said after the meeting he had been notified his employment would be discussed in a closed meeting and had requested in writing it instead be discussed in an open meeting, but his request was not honored.

He provided The Press with a copy of the handwritten letter, stamped received March 8 by the authority.

"I'm exercising my right to waive privacy and deliberate in a public forum," Jones wrote to the board.

Black History Month at Atlantic City Library strengthened by digitized collection ATLANTIC CITY — Black History Month is coming to a close, but there are more resources than …

Neither interim part-time Executive Director John Clarke nor Board President Stephanie Marshall responded to requests for comment about why his request was not honored and why Jones was not allowed to present his side.

When Jones tried to talk to board members after the firings were announced Thursday night, he got nowhere.

"I'm here, George Jones now," Jones said. "I wasn't able to have a conference or speak with anyone about anything. Will anybody speak with me?"

"Mr. Jones, you can direct yourself to human resources," said authority Labor Counsel Joseph Manfredi.

Then the board adjourned.

"I went to Human Resources today," Jones said Friday. "I was not able to gather any information on why I was fired."

Atlantic City Housing Authority cites progress fixing violations at Stanley Holmes Village ATLANTIC CITY — A massive amount of work is underway to fix hundreds of health and safety vi…

But he said he had filed a complaint alleging a fellow employee verbally harassed him a few months ago, for calling him names including the "N" word.

That person then filed a complaint alleging Jones sexually harassed her, he said. He believes that employee, whose husband works for Housing Authority board member Geoff Dorsey, retaliated against him and has the ear of the board.

Dorsey did not respond to attempts to reach him for comment Friday.

Later Friday Jones said he had just received an email letter from the housing authority telling him the firing was "based on an independent investigation into a complaint against you by an ACHA employee. This complaint was made during the course of an investigation into a complaint made by you against that employee."

The letter said the investigation "substantiated the complaint against you, finding that you engaged in sexual harassment of an ACHA employee by making sexual comments and non-consensual sexual contact with them."

It also demanded immediate return of all keys, fobs, tools, equipment, uniforms, and other property of the ACHA.

"She has complaints against her from residents and from other employees," Jones said of the woman.

Jones said he is seeking legal representation.

Clarke is also the full-time executive director of the New Brunswick Housing Authority and the interim part-time director of the Princeton Housing Authority, which has meant he has limited time to spend working on the considerable problems facing the Housing Authority here.

Charlie Kratovil of the publication New Brunswick Today asked the board during the public comment portion of the meeting if there is a limit to the number of housing authorities one person can run, but no one answered the question. He was told someone would get an answer to him at a later date.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency in the Housing Authority's eight properties in October, after restrictions put on the authority's spending by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development resulted in a lack of basic services to residents.

In November, the city sent inspectors in to almost all of Stanley Holmes Village's 420 units, and catalogued hundreds of health and safety violations there. The city had to take the Housing Authority to municipal court to try to get information on how the violations are being fixed. It still has not received written reports, Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said earlier this week.

Stanley Holmes Village residents got a month's rent in credit for November due to lack of heat and hot water that month, and the boilers have been repaired since then.

But dozens of units were found to have infestations of rodents, bedbugs and cockroaches; broken stoves, ovens and refrigerators; nonworking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and other unsafe conditions.

The city does not have jurisdiction over the Housing Authority, which is inspected and overseen by HUD. While HUD found similar problems in its latest inspection last year, it still gave Stanley Holmes a passing grade.