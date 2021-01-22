Housing authorities revisit no-trespass lists thanks to Cape NAACP initiative

“When I saw that, it broke my heart, to say the least. It was quite perplexing and disturbing to see such a public display of individuals,” she said.

Some of the people on the lists had gone on to careers as ministers or police officers, raised families or started businesses. Some were dead, she said.

In December, she said at the meeting, she began to reach out to the housing authorities in Cape May and Wildwood. She said she received an immediate response.

“I can proudly announce that on Dec. 16, through conversation alone, Wildwood Housing Authority immediately removed their public display of pictures,” she said.

A new executive director has taken the reins at the Wildwood Housing Authority. Former Director of Operations Betsy Loyle became the director in January. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, who joined the discussion with the NAACP members, described her as very progressive.

“The city, along with the Wildwood Housing Authority and representatives of the local NAACP have recognized that current Housing Authority policies are antiquated and biased,” Byron wrote in a text response to questions. He said they will work on new policies that work for residents and the community as a whole.