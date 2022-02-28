House fire in Dennis Township on Sunday

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Volunteer firefighters faced flames and freezing water over the weekend, battling a house fire in the Clermont section of Dennis Township the day after a vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway and into the water.

No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters say appears to have been accidental, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center by the Sea Isle City EMS with minor injuries.

According to Adam Dotts, the deputy chief of the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company, the fire company responded to the 2000 block of Route 9 at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire. The Dennis Volunteer Fire Company and the Avalon Fire Department also responded.

Firefighters from the Seaville Volunteer Fire Company were in the area, according to Dotts, and reported a working fire, with the occupants of the house already accounted for. Ocean View firefighters found flames visible from the first floor of a two-and-a-half story wood house. The firefighters knocked down the flames, while additional crews searched the house to make sure everyone got out OK and helped with fire suppression.

The State Police and Seaville Fire Company also responded, as did Inspira EMS. The Cape May Court House Fire Company provided coverage at the firehouse for the duration of the incident.

“No injuries were reported and the fire/ smoke damage was limited to the kitchen and surrounding rooms on the first floor,” reads a statement from Dotts on the fire. “The fire is under investigation by (Cape May County) Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ocean View Fire Company also assisted Dennis Fire Company on Sunday with a chimney fire on Route 47, before clearing that scene to respond to a motor vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, in the Clermont area.

A single vehicle went off the road and into the nearby water. Much of the vehicle was submerged in the cold water of a tributary near the Parkway. One occupant was already out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived. Volunteer firefighters from Ocean View donned protective suits to enter the water and check the vehicle for additional occupants. There were none.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.