House fire in Cape May County under investigation
House fire in Cape May County under investigation

Middle Twp fire.jpg

The Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire in Middle Township early Saturday morning. No one was hurt, and the fire is under investigation.

 Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company assisted in a residential fire early Saturday morning, it said on social media.

At 3:59 a.m., it joined crews from the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company and elsewhere. It was reported that everyone in the dwelling made it out without injuries.

The fire company did not post where in the township the fire was.

The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.

— John Russo

