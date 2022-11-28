Hotel owner offers $6.5M for downtown Ocean City bank building

OCEAN CITY – Icona Resorts has a $6.5 million agreement to buy a former bank building in downtown Ocean City, and a plan to remake it as the chain’s latest boutique hotel.

“We have a signed agreement with the trustee. The only thing we’re waiting for is approval,” Eustice Mita, Icona’s chairman and CEO, said on Monday.

He plans to remake 801 Asbury Ave. into a hotel, which will require an investment of millions of dollars more and a use variance from the city, which is also interested in the property. Hotels are not a permitted use downtown.

The proposal also needs approval from Judge Andrew Altenburg of the Bankruptcy Court in Camden.

James McCallion, the principal owner of 801 Asbury Avenue LLC, is in bankruptcy. Attorney Brian Thomas, a trustee for the property, filed a request Nov. 15 for the court’s permission to sell the building. A hearing on the proposal is planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 13 in Camden, according to court documents.

Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for interview on Monday.

According to Mita, the proposed sale will include a parking lot behind the building, which he described as a necessary element.

“If it didn’t have the parking lot, we wouldn’t be interested in in,” he said.

He expects to put $15 million to $20 million into the structure to remake it as a downtown hotel, with a restaurant and retail space on the ground floor.

“It isn’t any cheaper than putting up a new building,” he said. “It’s going to need a lot of work but it’s a magnificent building.”

The building had been renovated in 1994. Before that, it had fallen into disrepair, and appears to be in disrepair again. The elevator, now functioning, was out of order for a long period and there are few tenants in the upstairs offices.

The building is far taller than most structures in the downtown, at seven stories.

The first floor was built as headquarters to The First National Bank of Ocean City, with a huge interior space and an impressive bank vault. It was later home to Crown Bank and now serves as a thrift store benefiting a community church.

Mita said he hopes to have the new business open by the summer of 2024, a century after the bank first opened. He said the plans will not require any building variances.

But it will require a use variance, according to city officials.

Last summer, Ocean City officials expressed interest in acquiring the building. Mayor Jay Gillian said the city was speaking with the trustee, and City Council approved a $32,000 contract for an engineering and planning firm to inspect the property.

“The administration considers this property to be extremely worthy of consideration for acquisition given its prime location within our downtown,” city Administrator George Savastano said at the time. “While there are not definitive ideas yet for what the ultimate purpose of the property would be, it clearly presents a number of options if it were to come in to the public domain.”

The city is still interested, according to city spokesman Doug Bergen, and would like to negotiate a deal.

“The city remains interested in acquiring the property,” Bergen wrote in an emailed response to a request for comment. “It is wrapping up its inspections and investigation with respect to the bank building and the associated parking lots in advance of making an offer to purchase, which would be its preferred method of acquisition.”

Mita has had an increasingly visible public profile, in Ocean City and in Cape May, where he continues to work on plans to create a landmark hotel across from Cape May Convention Hall at the site of the former Beach Theatre. Those plans would mean demolishing that structure, along with other commercial buildings on the site.

Mita has asked Cape May City officials to declare the site as being in need of redevelopment, a controversial proposal in the city.

“We’ve got a lot going on. That’s an ongoing effort, too,” he said. He plans to return to Cape May City Council soon to further discuss plans, and to appear before Cape May’s Planning and Zoning boards with those plans.

In Ocean City, his name came up in the spring campaign for mayor, in which Gillian sought a fourth term, challenged by longtime City Council member Keith Hartzell. In that race, Hartzell sought to make the possibility of large-scale beachfront hotels a campaign issue, suggesting Gillian’s landmark business Gillian’s Wonderland could become a high-rise hotel.

In 2021, Gillian’s Wonderland was set to go on the auction block, reportedly in default on more than $8 million in loans. A large-scale investment in the business from Mita kept the park open and Gillian in charge.

In the spring election, voters supported Gillian.

On Monday, Mita said he does want a beachfront hotel in Ocean City. He indicated that the long-running Boardwalk amusement park was one site under consideration.

“We’re going to sit down with the city and try to agree on a suitable location. We’re looking at several sites,” Mita said. “The goal would be to preserve Gillian’s Wonderland.”

He said 801 Asbury Ave. would become the second Icona boutique hotel, with the first opened in Spring Lake in Monmouth County. The company has several other hotels in Cape May County. As proposed, the Cape May and Ocean City sites would be the ninth and 10th hotels in the chain, Mita said.

“If we get them,” he said.

Ocean City does not allow bars or alcohol sales. Mita said the proposed downtown hotel could not serve alcohol, which would impact the business revenue.

“Had I not been an Ocean City hometown boy, I would not make the investment,” Mita said.

He argues that the proposal would lead to a remarkable revitalization of Ocean City’s downtown.

“There’s no reason in our opinion that Ocean City couldn’t enjoy the same type of shoulder season as Cape May,” Mita said.

A recent listing for the former bank building put the asking price at close to $8.6 million. The assessed value of the property, including the parking area on Central Avenue, is closer to $3.5 million.