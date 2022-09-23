 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hotel developer sues Cape May steak joint for back rent

The owners of the retail area on Beach Avenue in Cape May that once formed the front of the Beach Theatre say the current structure is in bad shape and cannot be renovated. Icona Resorts has proposed demolishing it to make way for a $150 million hotel.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — Local developer Eustace Mita's company is suing a restaurant occupying space at the former Beach Theatre, alleging it owes thousands of dollars in rent and other payments under a lease agreement.

Mita, operating as Cape May Hotels 1 LLC, says Patty's Steak Out owes more than $68,000, according to a lawsuit filed Aug. 30 in state Superior Court.

Dale Thorson, identified in the suit as the restaurant's owner, declined to comment Friday.

According to the lawsuit filed by Frank Corrado, Mita's attorney, Patty's owes $59,375 in rent and $6,377 in late fees, as well as $2,500 in common area maintenance fees.

Corrado did not respond to a request for comment this week.

Patty's operates a storefront in the building at 707 Beach Ave., the lawsuit states.

Patty's and Mita entered into a nearly 17-month lease agreement dated April 15, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022, according to the suit.

Mita owns Icona Resorts, a local hotel company that maintains several properties throughout Cape May County and is looking to transform the theater property into its newest hotel. 

The Beach Theatre dates to 1950. Its theater portion was demolished in 2011, making way for additional parking spaces.

Icona purchased the property at a bankruptcy auction in 2019 for $6.65 million.

Plans are to demolish the structure to make way for a $150 million, 160-room hotel at the site, to also include restaurants and retail. Mita has asked the city to designate much of the block an area in need of redevelopment to speed the approval process.

Mita, in statements made in support of the hotel proposal, has called the building an embarrassment to the city. Steel supports were put in place to stabilize the overhanging front façade where there is outside seating for some restaurants, including Patty’s.

Mita is seeking compensatory damages, costs of suit and all other appropriate relief, the lawsuit states.

Last year, Mita, under Icona Opportunity Partners, sued the owners of Louie’s Pizza at 7 Gurney St., in a strip of storefronts around the corner from Patty's, for owing about $60,000. The pizzeria has since closed.

Mita owns that strip as well.

Mohamed and Lisa Abdelsalam, the pizzeria's owners, said at the time they were preparing to return to a normal business environment after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. Crews came in and claimed the pizzeria's equipment, including its ovens and soda machine.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

