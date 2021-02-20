Hotel association opposes beach tags for the Wildwoods

But Tecco sees opposition to the idea from other businesses on the tourism-dependent island, which has long marketed its status as a free beach. That includes restaurant and bar owners, he said.

Early indications are that 2021 will be a banner summer for local business, with many who delayed their shore visits last year eager to head down to the beach.

“But at the same time, no one has a crystal ball in terms of what’s ahead,” Tecco said. “Will we be able to open as usual, or will there be restrictions and limitations? No one knows that.”

Last summer, hotels and motels could not open at all in May, and when they did open in June, their pools could not be open. In a short summer, Tecco said, there was no way to make up the revenue lost.

He said he would be willing to sit down with local officials and talk about ways to raise revenue, but he believes hotels and motels already pay too much. Visitors to the Wildwoods pay a total tax of 13.625%. That includes sales tax, a county tourism fee and a 3.15% additional tax imposed in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood.

Rentals of houses and condos do not pay sales tax, which Tecco argues is fundamentally unfair, particularly when condominium units can be rented for the night or weekend just like a hotel or motel.