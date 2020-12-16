Horses in Brigantine, yay or neigh? Council looks to find a way

BRIGANTINE — The city is far from a one-horse town in the true sense of the phrase, but City Council is considering a way to allow horses temporarily stay in the city before voting on an ordinance that would ban livestock altogether.

At Wednesday night's meeting, council tabled an ordinance that would prohibit ownership, possession and maintenance of livestock in the city. The ordinance states that livestock, which includes but is not limited to horses, cows, bulls, pigs and goats, “is inconsistent with the general good health and well-being of persons in the city.”

The ordinance came up after a family housed a rescue pony, Starlight Nova, on their property, temporarily, last winter. The purpose of the short stay was to acclimate the horse to familiar sights and sounds before relocating her to a farm in Galloway Township. Starlight Nova became an overnight celebrity in the shore town as city officials said there had not been another horse living in Brigantine in recent memory. At the time, there were no ordinances prohibiting the boarding of horses.

Mayor Vince Sera said an animal rights advocate reached out to him about a month ago about the safety and welfare of horses on the island.

“I know how much people loved the horse,” he said. “But the living conditions aren’t healthy."

