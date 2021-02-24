Horner named Hard Rock's VP of legal, general counsel

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Wednesday announced the hiring of Nanette L. Horner, Esq. as the vice president of legal and general counsel.
Horner's 25 years of experience as a gaming attorney includes stints with Empire Resorts and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
"Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to welcome Nanette to our team," Hard Rock President Joe Lupo said in a prepared statement. "Her extensive background in the gaming industry and deep roots in the community make her an invaluable asset to our team."
Horner served as deputy chief counsel assigned to the Bureau of Licensing for the PGCB. She was then named the board's first director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling. She also serves on the advisory board for National Council on Problem Gambling. After PGCB, Horner held several positions at Empire, including executive vice president and chief compliance officer.
A Rutgers University graduate, Horner was an adjunct professor at the Rutgers-Camden School of Law for seven years.
Throughout her career, she has earned recognition in the New York City and state's "Responsible 100" list and received the Corporate and Social Responsibility Special Award for Outstanding Achievement in Promoting Workforce Diversity & Ethical Gaming Operations.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
WATCH: Hard Rock hands out 2nd round of gift cards to laid off employees
Hard Rock gift card giveaway
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
052220_nws_hremployees
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.