Hops Trot 5K Run returning to Atlantic City Beer Fest this year

ATLANTIC CITY — Beer enthusiasts will be able to drink on the go again.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival announced Wednesday the return of the Hops Trot 5K Run. The run, which began in 2016, will occur June 5 along the Boardwalk.

The race offers runners the chance to make their way down the Boardwalk while stopping to sip beers offered by several different breweries. The race will end in the middle of the festival at Bader Field off Albany Avenue.

Registration is at bit.ly/hopstrot2022. A package of the 5K and Session 2 tickets for the beer festival costs $110. If you already have tickets, the 5K add-on is $40. Price increases for both packages will occur after May 1.

The beer festival will return to Bader Field on June 4-5, its second year there. Session 1 will be 2 to 6 p.m. June 4, and Session 2 will be noon to 4 p.m. June 5. Alkaline Trio with Thrice will headline the musical acts the first day, and New Found Glory with Four Year Strong will headline the second.

Tickets and packages for the festival can be purchased at acbeerfest.com.

