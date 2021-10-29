Hopes of a vibrant fall foliage is dimming, here's the forecast

Oct. 29 update: A nor'easter Monday into Tuesday and another wind and rain storm Friday, along with more warm nights means the hopes of a vibrant fall foliage will be dim.

The saving grace may be that sunny days and cool nights will be likely next week. For the inland areas, though, there is the threat of a killing freeze the weekend of Nov. 5-7. A freeze essentially halts the foliage process, instead turning leaves brown and then fall to the ground.

Oct. 22 update: The fall foliage forecast still remains on track, though there is concern for the leaves to be more muted than vibrant.

The lack of cool nights has been concerning. The story published on Oct. 11 did take into account mild nights in the first half of October. However, they have lingered into the second half of the month as well. Only Oct. 19, Oct. 2 and Oct. 1 were below average in the low temperature department, with month to date lows more than six degrees above average.

These cool nights are essential, as they tell the trees to shed their summer greens for fall hues. If the nights stay above average into November, the leaves will change into dull and muted colors.