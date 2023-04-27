ATLANTIC CITY — Standing near Gramercy and Massachusetts avenues Thursday, Monique Donyale saw a career endeavor lift off.

"I just wanted to be part of the renovation going on down here," said Donyale, of Willingboro, Burlington County, minutes before the first piece of a modular home she's building was set on top of its gray-brick foundation.

Donyale, whose last name is Singleton but professionally uses her first and middle names, said the home's lot, which was previously occupied by a commercial property, was the perfect place for a first home in a building career.

The home is a part of Muncy Homes Inc.'s Shoreline Collection.

Reaching the construction phase hasn't been easy, as Donyale has dealt with water billing issues and having to finance the home herself.

Those aspects, specifically her perseverance, make the project an ideal pilot episode for a reality television series, "Women in Construction — Jersey Shore Edition," that Singleton Builders is planning to film, she said.

Donyale and her team didn't want to elaborate on which companies are interested in producing the show, but Qadree El-Amin, of Southpaw Entertainment, said both broadcast and cable networks are in the mix.

"This is really what Hollywood is looking for," El-Amin said, having flown in from California to watch Thursday's construction work. "They're looking for stuff that's happening in communities."

By about 11:30 a.m., Donyale and her family, with cellphones in hand, watched, smiling, as the home's kitchen section was lifted by crane and then installed on the foundation.

Donyale hopes her new home will inspire other women, especially in Black and brown communities.

Before entering real estate, Donyale, owned about five North Jersey salons.

"When I was younger, I was always the one who would beat everyone in Monopoly, so I said when I got older, I was going to play Monopoly in real life, so that led me to this," Donyale said.

Donyale is also a real estate wholesaler, she said, and manages two AirBnB properties in the city.

Being a Black woman in construction isn't easy, Donyale said. She said she often is faced with people not taking her seriously in a male-dominated field.

She'll meet people, she said, who will ask who she works for, only to learn she's her own boss.

"It's very challenging," Donyale said. "Once I get through that red tape, they kind of are a little more accepting of me, once they know what I'm talking about and I'm actually doing projects and not just talking about them."

Thursday's house lift couldn't have happened without help from a local Realtor, Jerry Barker, from Weichert Realtors Asbury Group, Donyale said.

The land was his listing, he said, and Donyale approached him with an offer.

"I can't take any real credit," Barker said, visiting the site briefly before the kitchen piece was strapped onto the crane. "She's the mastermind of all of this. It's amazing because we rarely see any new construction in this city."

Donyale represents more than just a home builder wanting to make money through a sale, said Dennis Sharpe, one of the resort's building inspectors tasked with overseeing Thursday's operation.

"This is just a small sign of the rebuilding of Atlantic City," Sharpe said. "This is a good example of people investing in this town."

