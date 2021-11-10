Veterans Day wasn’t always known by that name. The federal holiday was originally Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I. The temporary peace reached between Germany and the Allied Nations on “the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month” brought an end to the most destructive war the world had seen.

At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. There were more wars to follow this “war to end all wars,” but the significance of the day has never been forgotten. Nov. 11 still represents the gratitude of a nation, marked by “thanksgiving and prayer” to those who serve their country in the Armed Forces.

It is the service of these soldiers, sailors, marines, pilots, nurses and other military personnel that we reflect on today, through their stories.

Army veteran Carney continues to look out for fellow vets

“I got your six.”

To enlisted rank and file, it means “I’ve got your back,” a term first coined in the military in World War I that has evolved to embody the loyalty and cooperation found in military culture.

For Army veteran Patrick Carney, of Linwood, it is a way of life, both personally and professionally.

A member of the Southern New Jersey Outreach Team working for the Veterans Administration at the community-based outreach center on New Road in Northfield, it is part of his job to provide support and connect veterans to the services they need and are entitled to.

But it wasn’t too many years ago when he was the one who needed a safety net.

Seriously wounded while deployed in Iraq, the soldier suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him suffering with bouts of PTSD after his discharge. It took a few years, but with the support of his family he realized he needed some extra help and in 2019 he was matched with a service dog through the K9 Warriors program.

Alpha, his 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, is Carney’s constant companion and a part of his family that includes his wife and two sons.

“Alpha has done wonders for me. I didn’t realize how much I, and my family, needed him until he was here,” Carney said.

Carney remains active in the K9 Warriors program and says the only requirements to enter the program is to be a combat veteran who is ready to put in the work to train the dog because the owner goes through the training with the dog.

But the crux of his work at the VA is connecting veterans with services, especially those related to disability claims. Navigating through the jungle of paperwork can discourage a vet from seeking help, so the team at the clinic serves as guides to keep things on track.

Not everyone’s military experience is the same, said Carney, now 37, who experienced plenty of time overseas out on patrols engaging line of fire during his eight years of service. But stress can take a toll even for soldiers who didn’t serve on the so-called front lines. And that’s when having someone’s “six” can really be a lifeline, he explained.

The problem of veterans taking their own lives is critical, with the staggering statistics of 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Service-related injuries are not always physical, Carney said, and stress can take a toll the same if you were deployed or stayed stateside.

“I let them know I can relate and I understand they are struggling with life and working through grief and despair. I remind them that we have people to help them move forward that are not here to judge them, just to get them to a healthy place,” Carney said.

The tattoo on his arm validates his commitment: “IGY6”.

Veterans know what it means.

— Lucia Drake

Krafft kept, and found, secrets during Cold War

George Krafft served for three and a half years in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960 during the time of the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

There were no big wars, just a lot of scary possibilities, and Krafft was a member of the Army Security Agency (ASA). He was a Morse Code operator stationed in Germany who intercepted messages from the Soviet Bloc. He operated computers in their early days.

Krafft, 84, was born in Camden but now lives in Absecon. He and wife, Leah, have four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

“I served my country. I did three and a half years, and a lot of important work in Germany,” Krafft said. “It was secret work. Besides work I played a lot of basketball. I’m very proud of it.”

Krafft is 6-foot-5 and played basketball for Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) on a scholarship as a freshman before enlisting in the Army at the age of 19 in November of 1956. In Germany he played basketball for the ASA Big Blue, a top Army team.

“We traveled all over Europe and had the best team in Europe,” Krafft said. “We won a tournament in Belgium and a tournament in Venice, Italy. We were almost undefeated. I was a rebounder, and I averaged about 12 points a game.”

Before joining the Army, Krafft thought he was pretty tall until he met a high school kid named Wilt Chamberlain, who was 7-foot.

Krafft went to basic training at Fort Dix after enlisting and then went to ASA school in Fort Devins, Massachusetts, graduating first in his class. He became a direction finding operator, sending and receiving Morse code and using equipment to find out where the transmissions came from. Then the information was sent to the National Security Agency in Washington. Kraft was stationed at Herzo Base in Germany, near Nuremberg.

“It was the time of the Cold War. There was tension, and an incident now and then,” Krafft said. “We took our equipment into the field. It was peacetime, and I had a good time. Germany has the best beer. A lot of the area was still bombed out from World War II. The U2 (then a state-of-the-art U.S. spy plane) flew out of Giebelstadt Air Force Base and I was there and saw it. We weren’t allowed to look at it, but my friends and I sneaked a peak.

“I went to Berlin, and there wasn’t a wall back then. I saw the Russians there and didn’t cross the border. I was ASA and was told definitely don’t go there.”

During Krafft’s time in the Army, his parents moved to Northfield, and Krafft also moved there when he left the service. He went to Pierce Business School in Philadelphia and became an electronic accounting machine operator. He spent about 30 years with NAFEC (the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center) in Galloway Township, finishing in 1992. NAFEC is now the William J. Hughes Technical Center.

Krafft said he enjoyed his time in the Army.

“The food was good and I made a lot of friends,” he said. “I went to Oktoberfest twice, and flew over Paris. I went to the World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium. I saw most of Europe, and my wife and I have gone back a couple times.”

— Guy Gargan

'Lucky' LaTorre served with Navy in WWII

Fortunato “Lucky” LaTorre was only 17 when he decided to drop out of Atlantic City High School to go and serve his country.

LaTorre says his nickname Lucky comes from his last name, because it was similar to fortunate.

What LaTorre did takes a lot of courage. For someone to sacrifice their education at a young age to go and serve for their country is something not a lot of people would do. But he never had second thoughts.

“I was a sophomore at the time when I decided to leave high school,” said LaTorre. “When you turn 18, they made you join the Army, and I didn’t want to, so the best decision for me was to leave school early and join the Navy.”

LaTorre’s father was in the Italian Navy during World War I.

LaTorre was assigned to the USS Tacloban PG-22 in the Pacific Theater and was in the service from 1944 to 1946.

He could tell you the exact day of some of the events that he has lived through. He describes how horrific the times were when typhoons hit the Buckner Bay Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan.

“This was the worst typhoon that was seen in over 100 years, ships were piled up and many innocent lives were lost,” he said.

Because of where he was stationed, LaTorre said he was near the scene when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

“I was very lucky to make it out of there alive,” LaTorre said. “A lot of the guys I grew up with who were in the service with me, weren’t so lucky. I lost a lot of friends at a young age.”

After the war ended, Fortunato returned home to Atlantic City. He married his sweetheart Estelle and the two have three children.

LaTorre was a waiter and bartender when he returned from the service. A friend of his taught him all he needed to know. And although Fortunato was a bartender, he was never one to drink alcohol. To this day, he never has and does not have a desire to.

“My father loves to spend Sunday dinner telling war stories to his kids and great grandchildren.” said LaTorre’s son Joe.

LaTorre, now 94, still drives and spends his days playing poker at the casinos in Atlantic City. He still lives in Atlantic City.

On this Veterans Day, LaTorre said he remains thankful for his time in the Navy and gives his utmost respect to all who serve today.

— Jacob Henderson

Leopold helped evacuate Americans during Vietnam

Dave Leopold was anxious to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy when he was 17. Right after graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1974, he was off to basic training.

Although he never set foot in Vietnam, he is proud of his part in history as a member of Operation Frequent Wind, the final phase of the evacuation of American civilians and at-risk Vietnamese from Saigon.

“Half of the Pacific fleet was there. We were about 10 miles off the coast supporting the U.S.S. Midway and assisting in getting everyone out of Saigon,” he said.

“There were more than 50,000 people evacuated at the end of the war and we stayed until the last person was airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Most were airlifted, but there were people desperate to escape and they were in small boats, rafts and anything that could carry them. The Americans were compassionate and were picking refugees right out of the water.”

Leopold said the Americans evacuated went back to the United States and many of the refugees were taken to Guam where they were vetted before being resettled.

Keeping very detailed charts as the quartermaster or log keeper was an important part of Leopold’s duties.

“Everything that happens on the ship is noted and kept in a log. They are highly classified and kept in the Naval Archives. The quartermasters log should read like a history of the ship,” explained Leopold.

He served on several ships including the DD-782 U.S.S. Rowan, a 380-foot destroyer.

“There were 300 men aboard the ship and it was really pretty tight quarters,” said Leopold. “I traveled to more than 35 countries while I was in the Navy and we had a few times with some really rough weather. We sailed through hurricanes and a typhoon.

“I remember one storm where more than 80% of the guys were seasick. I was lucky, I never got seasick, thank goodness,” he added.

The proud Vietnam veteran does not shy away from the fact active duty was rough, and he still struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I can’t say enough good things about the help available to all veterans at the VA Clinic in Northfield. They really are there for veterans. Dr. Carrie Kern is the best,” he said.

Leopold now resides in Margate. He was a teacher and later operated Travel with Dave Bus Tours. Retired, Leopold enjoys living so close to the water and is hoping to try his hand at acting.

— Suzanne Marino

Levin served as a dentist during the Korean War

The novel, film and 1970s and 1980s television series “M*A*S*H” focused on the activities of a mobile army surgical hospital in the 1950s in Korea during the Korean War.

Capt. Irvin Levin, who is now 101 and lives in Margate, served in one of those hospitals from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

“We would move when the fighting got too close. I never got injured,” Levin said. “I felt pretty safe with the men.”

The government first contacted Levin to have him do his military duty during the 1940s, but he was in dental school and received a deferment.

After Levin earned his degree in dentistry, the U.S. Army reached out again to draft him in 1952 when he was 32. He did his basic training at the Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Mission Training Complex in Houston, before being transferred to Busan during the Korean War.

Levin was assigned to the 196th Field Artillery Medical Detachment as the Battalion Dental Officer. This was the unit that was depicted in “M*A*S*H.” He performed hundreds of dental procedures.

Levin performed routine dental work such as cleanings, fillings and pulling teeth and even root canals.

“However, the demands of the conflict required me to fill in wherever needed from performing evaluations of injured combatants and Korean civilians, assisting and performing emergency surgeries, dealing with identification of the injured and/or deceased and more,” Levin said recalling there was a shortage of medical doctors and surgeons.

South Korea was in decent condition before the invasion of the North Koreans, who were supported by the Chinese, Levin said.

“The houses that had roofs were in pretty rough shape. Houses were flattened, destroyed. People were living in the ruins of what could be patched together,” Levin said. “There were no (military) helicopters in Korea before we got there.”

The worst times were when Levin’s unit came under fire. They would huddle in their bunkers until the Army and their Korean allies could thwart the attacks, Levin said.

“Any time we weren’t under attack was the best. I would read, write letters and get to know my comrades. We also contrived a crude driving range to ‘practice’ golf,” Levin said.

Levin was not the first person in his family to have U.S. military experience. His father, Joseph, was a Russian immigrant who joined the military only a few years after arriving in this country in 1906, Levin said.

Some of the regular Army guys were good guys, Levin said, but when he had the opportunity to leave the Army in 1954, he did so and returned to this country.

For Levin’s military service, he was honored by receiving the Bronze Star in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

“It was nice. It was a surprise,” Levin said about the medal.

The Bronze Star dates back to World War II. It is the fourth-highest ranking award a service member can receive for a heroic and meritorious deed performed in an armed conflict.

Levin’s Bronze Star Medal is on his desk at his home. He wears a miniature Bronze Star on his jacket all the time.

Before Levin started his military service, he was raised in Camden. His family used to vacation during the summer in Atlantic City. He married his wife of 74 years, Marion, before he went into the Army. He met her when he helped her cross the street while he was attending Temple University in Philadelphia.

Upon Levin’s discharge, he practiced dentistry in Camden and Haddonfield, both in Camden County, for more than 35 years and has resided since 1985 in Margate.

Levin is a member of the Jewish War Veterans of Margate. He did watch the “M*A*S*H” television show when it was on the air. In parts, it was similar to what he experienced, he said.

“I did treasure the relationships I developed as well as being proud that I helped the people of what is now South Korea,” Levin said.

— Vincent Jackson

Korean War veteran motivated by a simpler era of faith and self-sacrifice

Korean War veteran Albert Schollenberger credits his upbringing with instilling in him the values that eventually led him to sign up for active duty, so that married men could stay home.

The veteran, who resides in the Cologne section of Galloway Township with his wife Edna May, enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabee Reserves at the age of 20, just after the Korean War began in 1950.

“I made the decision before I got drafted so I wouldn’t get drafted,” he said. “If I had waited another year and a half, I would have been drafted and been in the Army.”

When asked why he chose the Navy, Schollenberger spoke of his background in construction work.

“In researching, I felt that I fit best in the Navy CBs (Seabees), a construction battalion,” the veteran said. “I had a background in construction. I worked in construction for five years previously, so that’s where I belonged.”

After a few months in the reserves without being called up to active duty, Schollenberger said he requested to be sent overseas because he believed single men should be serving on the front lines, rather than married men.

“When I went in, I volunteered for Korea because that’s where the war was,” the veteran said. “I felt that’s where I belonged, that God would take care of me. They sent me the other way.”

Instead of Korea, Schollenberger found himself deployed to what was then French Morocco, just 26 days after enlisting for active duty and without attending boot camp. But the easygoing veteran didn’t complain.

“You go where they send you,” he recalled. “I was just happy to go overseas and be of good help.”

Schollenberger entered the Navy as part of US Navy Mobile Construction Battalion No. 4 and was promoted to Builder Petty Officer 2nd Class within that battalion. For most of the four years Schollenberger was in the Navy, he did regular rotations at home in the States, and then overseas.

“I was in what they consider a mobile construction outfit,” he explained. “We’d serve six or eight months ... go back to the states for 30 days, and then go to another (country).”

Schollenberger and his battalion were first deployed to the Western Sahara Desert area of French Morocco, where his battalion constructed a Naval base for eight months; then to Guantanamo, Cuba, where USNMCB No. 4 built a base and runways; and lastly, Argentia, Newfoundland, where his battalion constructed an operations building and taxiway for air traffic.

In Morocco, his battalion worked 12-hour days in the 110-degree heat. But Schollenberger didn’t complain about that either.

“That was fine with me, I enjoy working,” he recalled.

But while discussing his military achievements, it quickly becomes obvious there’s someone else Schollenberger would rather discuss — his wife.

“I enjoyed being in Newfoundland especially because we only worked nine-hour days there, and then three days a week a local priest came in from a neighboring town and he held novena services,” Schollenberger recalled. “A novena service is a service where you can ask a saint to help pray for you for a special need. So I attended those novena services, and I asked God to give me a good sweetheart to finish my life with, and He answered my prayers.”

Schollenberger is referring to his wife Edna May, who he met in January of 1954 and was married to seven months later, in August.

“Two years later (after praying in Newfoundland), I married my sweetheart in St. Anthony Church in Trenton,” he continued. “We’ve been married 806 months — 67 years and two months.”

“It’s been a wonderful 67-year honeymoon,” he added. The couple have seven children together.

The other common theme in Schollenberger’s stories from his time in the Navy is his faith.

“Oh yes,” he said, when asked if his faith was important to him while stationed overseas. “When I was in Morocco, a buddy of mine and I walked six miles to attend church. We used to get Sunday mornings off. ... We attended services in the morning and then we were back in time to go to work at 1 o’clock, and everything was fine.”

When asked what motivated him to step up and answer the call to serve, the veteran goes back to his upbringing.

“When I was in kindergarten, I went to a two-room school,” he explained. “In those days, they taught right patriotism and good morals, and we used to begin the day with a reading from the Bible and the pledge of allegiance. They developed patriotism in me, and I followed it through all my life.”

Schollenberger was released from active duty in January of 1953 and was discharged from the Navy on Oct. 20, 1954.

“The whole time I was in it (the military), I was proud to be there. It was just part of your life in those days,” he said. “I was allowed to pick my choice, which military I wanted to serve in, and I did it.”

Now Schollenberger and his wife enjoy giving their time to several organizations such as the state’s American Legion organization, Atlantic County 4-H and the Boys and Girls Scouts. He even writes for national publications such as the American Legion magazine, and Schollenberger proudly went on to get his bachelor’s degree at age 75.

“It’s been a great life,” the veteran said. “We’ve been busy.”

— Jacklyn McQuarrie

Navy vet Wiita now serves his community after serving his country

Despite the “late” start as he describes, Matt Wiita knew that serving his country was the right thing for him to do and pursued the military career when most wouldn’t have.

Wiita initially planned to join the military right after high school, but shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, his mother persuaded him to hold off. Eventually, his desire to see the world and learn all that he can led him to enlist in 2006.

At 23, Wiita began what would be almost six years of military service and multiple deployments, thus earning him awards and lifelong memories along the way. Wiita decided on the Navy, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, but ultimately, his career choice filled him with a sense of pride.

“The pride of knowing that a lot of people in our country, especially at that time, needed people to keep everyone here at home safe; to carry on the legacy of all the people that were in the military before us and to keep up those honors and traditions,” Wiita explained.

As a Navy Seabee, Wiita didn’t spend any time on a ship, contrary to popular belief. As he describes, no two days were the same, but one constant was being surrounded by great people.

“You never knew what to expect, there was always something different, but you build a brotherhood and a family with those that you’re around and accomplish any task that was put in front of us,” Wiita said.

Wiita spent a considerable amount of time deployed in overseas countries, each place opening him up to new experiences.

“In Japan, I learned a little bit of Japanese, and I met a lot of local people, and ate different foods I’d never eat here,” Wiita said.

“I made Filipino friends in the military so I tried a lot of delicacies,” he said. “Balut, it’s something that most people wouldn’t try and I was kind of tricked into it; it’s an egg but it’s not the way we eat it,” Wiita said with a laugh.

In addition to learning new cultures and hobbies, Wiita encountered situations that taught him an appreciation of the life we take for granted in America.

“An event I hold dear to me, would be in Afghanistan. We were working on building a base and there were kids watching, like local kids, and I gave them a piece of gum,” Wiita said. “At first they were kind of shy, they didn’t really want to come up to me, but then I got them to come over and have gum and you can see they’ve never had gum before. So, to just see the joy on their face for something that we take for granted and have all the time was pretty cool.”

Other memorable moments include completing a power grid infrastructure in Afghanistan to provide electricity to half a million people, assisting Navy SEAL teams with training exercises in Guam, and giving back to communities around the world with humanitarian missions.

Because of his hard work over the years, Wiita was awarded several awards and specializations.

He recalls one of his best moments was receiving a challenge coin from the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. Additionally, he’s received other awards, honors and specializations, such as the Navy Achievement Medal, NATO, Blue Jacket Sailor of the Quarter for his command, Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist, and most notably, the Army Valorous Unit award from his work in Afghanistan.

Wiita continues working for his community, just as passionately as he worked for his country. He is currently a volunteer firefighter in Vineland and works in emergency management for Cumberland County to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate hazards and risks. He thanks his time in the military for the experiences and the opportunities it has presented him.

“Being a veteran to me means taking everything that I’ve learned from that experience, with the structure of the military, and carrying that on to my day-to-day activities and using that to prosper as a civilian and never forgetting the experiences that I’ve had,” Wiita said. “It directs me toward bettering my community as well; it has led me to my career path in emergency management.”

— Raquelle Gilbert-Jones