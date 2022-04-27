Homicide victims, families honored by Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

MAYS LANDING — Michael Hazard, whose parents, Shirley and Richard Hazard, were murdered in 2001, says he and his surviving members remain grateful to law enforcement years later for their compassion and hard work that brought the killer to justice.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday recognized National Crime Victims' Rights Week by hearing from Hazard.

Michael Hazard spoke about his parents' murders, joined by several of his family members outside the entrance of the Atlantic County Superior Courthouse. Members of the county law enforcement agency were also there, as was Lt. Stacey Schlachter, representing the Pleasantville Police Department.

His words echoed those of thousands of lives affected by homicides nationwide.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week, recognized each April since 1981, pays tribute to homicide victims' families and advocates for victims' rights while also helping them commemorate the loss of their loved ones to violence.

Hazard, still gets emotional recounting the phone call from police of his parents' murder, he explained while standing next to a board of photos the family assembled to remember them.

But what he also remembers is the outpouring of support his family received from the Crime Victims Rights Group, which provides grieving families support in helping rebuild their lives.

"They were immediately there for us," Hazard said. "They supported us mentally and emotionally. Any kind of way we needed support, they were there for us, and we can't forget that."

But, more importantly, he remembers his two loving parents and grandparents at the time of their death, having instilled important life lessons in their children's lives, such as mentorship.

"They wanted us (family members) to be there for the next generation," Hazard said.

He said his father was working in the yard of their Pleasantville home, on Wellington Avenue, and his mother had returned home shortly before they were both brutally attacked by an intruder Jan. 18, 2001. Both Shirley and Richard Hazard were stabbed and thrown down the basement staircase before being set on fire along with their home.

Brian Wakefield, formerly of Absecon, was convicted of the murders March 4, 2004. He would be the last person to be sentenced to death in New Jersey for the killings.

Wakefield's sentence was commuted following New Jersey outlawing the death penalty in 2007. He's serving a life sentence with no parole, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

In 2015, Wakefield unsuccessful tried to obtain a lesser sentence through an appeal, arguing his attorney gave ineffective assistance on whether he would face the death penalty if he pleaded guilty.

The family, in 2009, sued Wakefield for damages caused by his crime, in which a jury awarded them over $100 million. At the time, Ben Folkman, the family's attorney, said getting the money from Wakefield would be unlikely, given that he's an inmate. But, Folkman said winning the lawsuit would enable the family to receive money from him in another way, such as if it were inherited.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said since he had handled the case, he had close ties to the Hazard family.

“We worked day and night on this case," said Shill. "I did not want to disappoint the family. They wanted justice in the murders of their parents and they deserved justice."

The couple's daughter, Sharon Hazard Johnson, said she remains grateful to the Prosecutor's Office's for its work, as well as its caring in helping her family cope.

“The fact that you all worked with us and let us know what was going on, on a daily basis, we are indebted to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” Hazard Johnson said.

Being thorough in explaining investigative and legal procedures is key to building relationship with victims' families, said Chief of County Investigations Bruce DeShields.

"The Hazard family was a big family and their parents are murdered and I could see how painful it was for all of them," DeShields said. "I kept telling the Hazard family to trust the system, to trust us and let us do our job to get justice.”

DeShields said the law enforcement agency takes pride in using all means to thoroughly investigate homicides in an attempt to convict those who've caused harm to the victims and their families.

"What I hope that they (families) all take away from this is that the men and women of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office truly embrace our mission, and that we try to do our best every day," DeShields said.

