AC 9/11 memorial: The Saracini-O'Neill 9/11 Memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. The keynote speech will honor the Coast Guard's role in the evacuation of 500,000 people from southern Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City Commander Alex Kloo and other Coast Guard members will be present. A 30-by-50-foot American flag will be strung from an Atlantic City Fire Department ladder truck.

OC 9/11 memorial: Ocean City’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in front of the Fire Department headquarters between Fifth and Sixth streets on Asbury Avenue. This year’s keynote speaker will be Frank Larkin, who was in the World Trade Center working for the New York office of the U.S. Secret Service when the planes hit on Sept. 11, 2001. Larkin served for more than two decades as a special agent and senior leader in the Secret Service. For more information, call 609-399-6111.

Ocean City car shows: Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the 48th annual Street Rod Show on Saturday. On Sunday, Corvettes will take the spotlight. Classic cars and street rods will be displayed in the municipal parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and will then proceed to the Boardwalk to be displayed between Sixth and 14th streets until 4 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in front of the Music Pier at Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace. Register to participate at ocnjcarshows.com. Day-of registration will be open until 11 a.m. at the parking lot. On Sunday, more than 350 Corvettes will be on display on the Boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 609-457-0081 or visit boardwalkcorvettesac.com.

Theater company to hold auditions: The Ocean City Theatre Company will hold auditions for its fall and holiday productions of "Into the Woods" and "Finding Nemo Jr." by appointment only Saturday and Sunday at the company's headquarters at 1501 West Ave. Students in seventh through 12th grades are eligible to audition for "Into the Woods," which will be performed Nov. 3 and 4 at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace. Students in third through eighth grades are eligible to audition for "Finding Nemo Jr.," which will be performed Dec. 8 through 10 at the Music Pier. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit oceancitytheatrecompany.com.

Somers Point seeks input on improvements: Somers Point has been awarded an $861,000 Safe Streets to Transit grant from the state Department of Transportation for pedestrian improvements to Shore Road, and is seeking public input on how best to spend the money. Officials will host a public forum on the project at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave. The forum is expected to last about an hour. The Safe Streets to Transit program uses Transportation Trust Fund dollars to improve safety and accessibility for mass transit riders in the vicinity of transit facilities. The city applied for the funding last year, and city officials just recently learned of the award and specific dollar amount.

Community Fund to honor business leaders: The Atlantic City Community Fund will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a reception Sept. 19 Backstage at the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Honorees include OceanFirst Bank, Horizon Foundation, PNC Bank, Fulton Bank, TD Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Parke Bank, the Regional Foundation, Knife & Fork Inn, and Spencer’s & Spirit Halloween. The mission of the Atlantic City Community Fund is to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the conditions of Atlantic City. Over the years, the Community Fund has awarded over $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, visit accommunityfund.org.

Shore physicians to offer flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will hold two drive-up flu shot clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 and Oct. 14 at 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. The clinics are open to patients 18 and older. Drive-thru vehicles may have a maximum of four patients per vehicle, and each patient must have a scheduled appointment. Appointments are available by calling 609-365-6200. You do not need to be a current patient of Shore Physicians Group to participate in the clinic. For walk-up participants, an appointment is not necessary. Shore Physicians Group is also offering the flu shot at each of its primary care offices, which are located in Margate, Marmora, Mays Landing, Northfield, Ocean City and Somers Point.

County offers family crisis intervention: Families who are experiencing serious difficulties managing the behavior of children ages 10 to 17 can seek assistance through the Atlantic County Juvenile/Family Crisis Intervention Unit. FCIU is a legally mandated program that is available to intercede in family conflicts. Its services include short-term crisis stabilization, family assessment, case management, treatment planning and referrals to community-based services. FCIU is available to meet in person by appointment at its Northfield office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further assistance, call 609-645-5861, email family_crisis@aclink.org or fax 609-594-3752. Referral forms are available at atlantic-county.org/intergenerational-services/children-youth.asp.