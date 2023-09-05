First responder concert Tuesday: The Schultz-Hill Foundation will host a free community concert to celebrate the area’s first responders Tuesday. The “Summer Ain’t Over Yet” concert will feature “The Singing Lifeguard” Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Star Band and take place at Brighton Park in front of the Claridge Hotel at 7 p.m. Craine will perform oldies, standards, swing and jazz, in addition to storytelling. His band includes Tony Deluca on keyboard, Rich Kurtz on bass, Stan Richards on guitar and Ray Nunzi on drums. The Schultz-Hill Foundation will provide light snacks and giveaways for concertgoers. Tickets are free, but reservations are requested as space is limited. RSVP to info@1616pr.com or call 609-348-1903 for more information.

Beagle BBQ this weekend: Penny Angels Beagle Rescue will hold its second annual Beagle Barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic County Park Pavilion A in Estell Manor. The event will include food and soft drinks, music, kid games, a 50/50 and bucket auction, a beagle parade, a Best Dressed Costume Contest for the dogs and a Blessing of the Animals. All friendly, leashed dog breeds are invited. Tickets are $15 per adult and $7 per child ages 4 to 10. Kids under 4 attend free. Tickets can be purchased at the park the day of the event or via PayPal. When paying for your tickets, include a note with your name, address, email and number of tickets purchased (adult or kids). Tickets will be held at the admission table at Pavilion A on the day of the barbecue. Seating will be available, but attendees also can bring their own chairs, blankets, umbrellas or tents. Parking is available in the small lot at Pavilion A or just beyond Lot A on the right side of the road in an open field. For more information, call Joan or Ken at 609-965-9476 or email beagler534@comcast.net.

Cape 9/11 ceremony: Cape May County’s annual Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 in front of the William E. Sturm Administration Building’s 9/11 Memorial Garden, located at 4 Moore Road in Cape May Court House. Speakers will include Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, Commissioner Vice Director Jeffrey Pierson and Capt. Warren D. Judge, commanding officer of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

Beginning your family research: The next Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township membership meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 12, will be about beginning your family research. Casey G. Zahn will do a presentation on how to begin family research and teach methods to uncover family stories through resources including census records, newspapers, passenger records and the hidden treasures you have at home. The meeting will be held at the Upper Township Wellness/Senior Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road. For more information, email uppertwphistory@yahoo.com.

Tuckahoe transportation festival: The sixth annual Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Tuckahoe Train Station, Mill Road and Railroad Avenue in Upper Township. The festival is organized by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township, Volunteer Railroaders Association and the Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad. Local craft vendors can participate for a $20 fee, payable to the Upper Township Historical Preservation Society. Admission wristbands will be sold for $10 per adult and $5 per child, granting access to ride the Excursion Train, Speeder Car (motor car train) and tour the displayed trains. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and Volunteer Railroaders Association. For more information, visit uppertwphistory.org.

Cape May MAC names Volunteer of Month: Cape May Poet Laureate Sylvia Baer, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Musuems+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for September. Baer was nominated by Cape May MAC Director of Visitor Services and Special Events Janice Corkery, Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak and Digital Marketing Manager Evelyn Maguire for four poetry workshops this July at the Emlen Physick Estate. Baer, a professor of literature for 51 years, is the author of the memoir “Learning Life” and a playwright, memoirist, writer of scholarly works, translator of Spanish poetry and a fellow at Yale University. “Sylvia generously shared her expertise as a professor of literature with members of the community and made the sessions educational, engaging and fun,” said Corkery. For information about volunteer opportunities at Cape May MAC, contact Anne Walsh at 609-224-6029 or awalsh@capemaymac.org.