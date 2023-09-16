Ocean City airshow weekend: The Ocean City Airport Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the airport at 26th Street and Bay Avenue. The festival will feature a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters, a parachute jump from Team Fastrax, food vendors, music, vehicle displays and kids’ activities. The skydiving team will perform at noon, depending on wind and weather conditions. City Solicitor Dottie McCrosson is scheduled to make a tandem jump with one of the team professionals. A half-mile “Runway Run/Walk” will be open to all ages and will begin after the skydiving jump. Additional parking for the festival will be available at Shelter Road off Tennessee Avenue, with free shuttle service provided.

A Parachute Pyrotechnic Show will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. Team Fastrax parachuters will exit an aircraft 6,000 feet above the beach and Boardwalk. Pyrotechnics will be ignited as the parachuters fly in formation. The jump will end with a landing on the Seventh Street beach.

On Sunday, the Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show will be held over the beach and Boardwalk starting at 1 p.m. Performers include Rick Volker Air Shows, David Windmiller Air Shows, the Jersey Jerks, the Full Throttle Formation Team and Team Fastrax. The show is best viewed from the area between Fifth and 14th streets. There is no rain date for any of the shows, and air performances may be canceled if weather conditions do not allow for safe flying.

Lighthouse to host “Last Splash”: Absecon Lighthouse will partner with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and Sea Goddess Healing Arts to present “The Last Splash” Mermaid & Pirate Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is a joint fundraiser to benefit Absecon Lighthouse and the Stranding Center in Brigantine. There will be music, vendors, face painting, workshops, a treasure hunt, kids’ activities and a costume contest, as well as a puppet show and animals from Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing. The event is free to attend, but donations will be welcome. The lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. Rain date is Sept. 23.

Middle senior is STEM scholar: Justen Wen, a senior at Middle Township High School, will join the Class of 2024’s Governor’s STEM Scholars. The program honors high-achieving high school and college students committed to being a part of New Jersey’s science, technology, engineering and math economy. The scholars will participate in a research/engineering design project, led by undergraduate and graduate-level scholars, that advances the work of New Jersey’s research community; tour New Jersey STEM facilities and laboratories; and network with STEM professionals. Wen is the founding member of Middle Township High School’s Robotics Club. He serves as president of MTHS’ National Honor Society, vice president of class, vice president of Student Council, vice president of Key Club, officer of Interact Club and captain of the tennis team. He also volunteers with the John Walter Cape Community Band and for the One Love tennis organization.

Food bank to host luncheon: The Community FoodBank of New Jersey will host its annual Women Fighting Hunger Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Linwood Country Club. Founded eight years ago in northern New Jersey, the event will be held for the second time simultaneously in southern New Jersey. The luncheon seeks to raise more than $375,000 statewide to support the food bank’s focus on providing healthy food for neighbors in need. Visit cfbnj.org/luncheon for tickets and sponsorships.

Chef and food justice advocate Sophia Roe will be the event’s featured speaker, simulcast to the Linwood location. Roe is a Brooklyn-based, James Beard Award-winning chef, writer, founder of Apartment Miso and Emmy Award-nominated TV host. The luncheon also will include a live conversation with certified nutritionist and fitness professional Nancy Adler; Samantha Kiley, executive director of the AtlantiCare Foundation; and Michelle Gross, director of community nutrition for the food bank. They will discuss health and wellness and how the conditions in which we work, live and grow affect our well-being.

Local fire companies get grants: New Jersey American Water on Monday announced the recipients of its 2023 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program. Ninteen volunteer fire and emergency medical services departments in the company’s service areas were chosen to receive grants, totaling over $43,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training and upgraded equipment, the utility said in a news release. The company presented checks Friday to departments in attendance at the 2023 New Jersey State Firemen’s Association Convention in Wildwood. Locally, grant recipients include the Marmora and Strathmere volunteer fire companies in Upper Township and the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company in Galloway Township.

Soroptimist offering awards: Soroptimist of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its 2023-24 “Live Your Dream” Education and Training Awards for Women. This year there are three awards being offered of $2,000 each. The awards are given to Cape May County women who provide primary financial support to their children and family and who are enrolled or accepted in a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients are able to use the awards to offset costs such as books, childcare and transportation. Applications can be found at soroptimist.org or sicmc.com. Deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For more information, contact Ann Begany at 845-800-9977 or ambegany@gmail.com.