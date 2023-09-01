Tomato Festival on Saturday: The West Cape May Tomato Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Backyard Park, 732 Broadway, behind the volunteer firehouse. The event is free to attend. There will be live music, games, farm-fresh produce, food vendors and craft vendors. It also will be pet-friendly. For more information, visit westcapemay.us or email festivals@westcapemay.us.

Holgate wildlife area reopens: The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge will reopen part of the Holgate Wilderness Area beginning Friday. The southern tip of the Holgate peninsula on Long Beach Island will remain closed until nesting shorebirds have completely fledged, according to a news release from the refuge. Signage and markers will be placed to identify the closure.

The refuge Clamming Trail will open Friday, which allows foot access to bayside shellfishing grounds in state-owned waters along the western edge of the peninsula. Beach driving requires a permit, obtainable by calling Long Beach Township at 609-494-3322. Pets and campfires are not permitted.

Cape May to send off summer: Cape May will kick off Labor Day weekend with the Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament on Friday at Windsor Beach across from Congress Hall. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the tournament starts at noon. The tournament is free and open to boys and girls in two age groups: 6 to 11 and 12 to 17.

The city’s annual “Summer Send Off” concert will happen Sunday on the deck of Convention Hall. This year’s lineup features Gordon Vincent at 5:30 p.m. and The Wet Bandits from 7 to 9 p.m. Brendan Schaffer will demonstrate his sand sculpture skills at 4 p.m. The movie “Jaws” will be screened on the beach immediately following the Summer Send Off concert Sunday.

Additionally, free concerts will be held in Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette St. Bring a blanket or chair, as seating is limited. Shows begin at 7 p.m. The weekend lineup is as follows: Friday, Cheezy & The Crackers; Saturday, Devin Lyn & Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; Sunday, John Walter Cape Community Band; Monday, Originaire.

For more information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

Boys & Girls Club names artist in residence: Students ages 13-18 will work with film composer, concert pianist and professional musician Jerry Compere as the first artist in residence for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Classes in music composition, production, singing and more will start the week of Sept. 11.

The Boys & Girls Club is seeking donations to fund the instruments and equipment needed for the program. Email Sharon D’Angio at sdangios@acbgc.org for more information.

Compere brings more than 25 years of performing and producing experience to the club. At 14, he won first place in the European International Piano Competition, where he competed against 384 other pianists. He is an alumnus of Westminster Choir College of Rider University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music education with a principal study in piano performance/pedagogy. Compere has served as a professor’s assistant to Richard Alston at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He also won a 2021 Peabody Award for his film score to “Cops and Robbers,” currently on Netflix. He also has played for artists such as Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Ginuwine.

“At this stage of my career of over 25 years of performing, producing, orchestrating and teaching music education, my focus is to continue to help the next generation discover, develop and maximize their musical talents in ways they never imagined,” Compere said in a news release. “I want to equip them to take up space and take advantage of opportunities using their creative skills and abilities.”

Margate 9/11 ceremony: The Margate Fire Department will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Fire Department at Washington and Ventnor avenues.

Upper Township 9/11 ceremony: A Patriot Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9 at Osprey Point in Upper Township.

James Joyce, an Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host. A flag honoring Robert Hilly, an Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will be presented to the community. The Upper Township Rescue Squad and fire companies will fly a huge American flag from an aerial ladder truck. Members of American Legion Post 239 of Tuckahoe will place a wreath honoring the fallen victims followed by the playing of taps. Cape May resident Jim Offner will be the guest vocalist. Mayor Jay Newman will speak.

If case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse.

Stockton to host writing getaway: Murphy Writing of Stockton University will host the 30th annual Winter Poetry & Prose Getaway from Jan. 12 to 15 at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township. Beginning and experienced writers will receive craft discussion, writing prompts, writing time, feedback, motivation and inspiration. The program is accepting registrations from those who are interested in writing novels and short stories, plays, nonfiction, memoir, songwriting or poetry. Writers of all levels are welcome.

The sliding scale tuition between $535 and $735 includes a 15-hour writing workshop and several meals. More than 20 scholarship seats will be awarded to first-time participants. A room package to stay on site for the weekend can be added at an additional cost. Attendees also can participate in open mics, tutorials, networking, sunrise yoga, a red carpet event and dancing at the Getaway Disco.

South Jersey teachers whose schools are part of Stockton’s Educational Technology Training Center may be able to attend the Winter Getaway using their school’s ETTC credits.

For more information, visit stockton.edu/wintergetaway or call 609-626-3594.