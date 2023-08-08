Ocean City holds ribbon cutting for The Shoppes: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for The Shoppes at The Asbury, located at 801 Asbury Ave. The Shoppes at The Asbury is a collection of upscale boutiques in the newly renovated Crown Bank Building.
Cape May MAC volunteer receives state service award: Jocelynn Duquette, of Ocean City, received a Youth in Service Award for her work at Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture). Duquette contributed to special events and acted as a tour guide and interpreter at historical locations. The New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Awards honor individuals for their contributions through public and community service.
Forked River student receives honor roll: Megan Hanaway, of Forked River in Lacey Township, earned a spot on the East Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Hanaway is a member of the Kutztown University women’s bowling team, and four of her teammates also made the cut. The conference honored more than 1,350 student-athletes on the 2022-23 honor roll between its nine full member and 18 associate member schools.
Shore announces Guardian Angel: Shore Medical Center has named Winnie Dennis, of Atlantic City, its August Guardian Angel of the Month. Dennis is a nurse aide on Shore’s 5 Stainton Unit, where she has been caring for patients for her entire 12-year career with the hospital. A Shore patient recently made a Guardian Angel donation to the hospital in Dennis’ honor and said this about her: “Winnie greeted me with a huge smile every time she entered my room for the 15 days I spent in the hospital. She has such a positive attitude and cheerful personality that would make anyone feel better. Winnie, thank you again for lifting my spirits and for the great care you provided me!”
