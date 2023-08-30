Good Old Days are here again: Jersey Shore guitarist Billy Walton and his band will headline the annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival on Sept. 9 at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.

Walton has played lead guitar for Jersey rock icon Southside Johnny, and has shared the stage with performers like Little Steven Van Zandt, Gary U.S. Bonds and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Joining Walton will be the Tony Mart All-Stars, The Notion, antique cars, children’s entertainment including carnival games, a face painter, inflatables, a magician, karate demonstrations, more than 20 vendors and community groups, and food including hot dogs and hamburgers.

Back this year after a pandemic hiatus is a 5K walk/run through the golf course neighborhood of Somers Point. The “Run to Remember” is in honor of the first responders who died as a result of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Participants are encouraged to carry or wear items that salute first responders and the military. All proceeds from the festival and the run will support the Somers Point Historical Society’s scholarship efforts.

Free shuttle service will be available from free parking parking locations throughout town, at the Jordan Road School, Dawes Avenue School, Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar and Fire House #1 on Bethel Road.

For more information, visit spgoodolddays.com. For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, email seantmcg@comcast.net or call 609-402-5062.

East Lynne presents ‘Love Letters’: East Lynne Theater Company in Cape May will present a six-week run of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” but with a twist. From Sept. 6 to Oct. 14, the play will be performed by a different real-life couple with a connection each of the six weeks: three married couples, an engaged duo and two pairs who share a romantic past.

“Love Letters” tells the story of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence that starts with birthday party thank-you notes and ends with a heartfelt goodbye.

Veronique Hurley and Mat Labotka will perform Sept. 6-9, Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes will perform Sept. 13-16, Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads will perform Sept. 20-23, Marlena Lustik and Roy Steinberg will perform Sept. 27-30, Alison J. Murphy and Mark Edward Lang will perform Oct. 4-7, and Arija Bareikis and Craig Fols will perform Oct. 11-14.

“Love Letters” will run 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 14. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors, and $20 for students and military. Return patrons will pay just $10 cash at the door. All performances are at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. For more information, visit eastlynnetheater.org.

Hazardous household waste drop-off: The next Atlantic County Utilities Authority hazardous waste drop-off will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Environmental Park at 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. Residents will need to provide proof of Atlantic County residency, such as a driver’s license or tax bill. Participants may bring materials from more than one Atlantic County household.

Items should be placed in a recyclable or disposable container, such as a cardboard box, that can be safely removed from the vehicle and discarded. Containers will not be returned. To safely package and transport household hazardous waste, keep all products in original containers or other containers if not possible; wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic bag or garbage container; place items securely in a box for transport; keep chemicals that could react with one another separated; and do not leave materials in hot, unventilated areas for long periods. The maximum amount of household hazardous material allowed for disposal is 20 gallons and/or 200 pounds (dry weight) per household.

The ACUA also will be accepting reusable bags at the drop-off event. Bags should be clean, have no tears and no tags. The bags will be delivered to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location.

For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com/hhw.

Mudgirls to host fundraiser: On Sept. 22, MudGirls Studios will host its second fundraising celebration in Atlantic City at Stockton University’s Kesselman Hall with music by Gina Roche and Lili Anel. MudGirls will host a cocktail reception where guests can meet the artists, mingle and view the studio’s artwork. Refreshments will be served.

Parking will be available in the Academic Center lot on Atlantic Avenue across from Kesselman Hall or the lot at 3601 Boardwalk. All proceeds will support the expansion of the MudGirls studio space and workforce, studio operations and the purchase of clayworks materials. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at mudgirlsstudios.org. Sponsorships also are available.

JFS hosts Card Party: The ninth annual Jewish Family Service Card Party, held Aug. 24 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, raised $18,000 for the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. About 130 attendees gathered to play canasta and mahjong and eat a buffet lunch. Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore provides concierge, volunteer and professional services and socialization for adults 50 and older.