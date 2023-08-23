Vineland to host Paws on the Ave event: In celebration of National Dog Day, Vineland will host a Paws on the Ave event Saturday in front of the “Yuck, Go Fetch” Seward Johnson sculpture at 631 E. Landis Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funny Farm Rescue, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, Garoppo’s Feed & Pet Supply and the Vineland Police K-9 unit will be at the event. T&F Camera will be taking pictures of pets next to the sculpture. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Tony Gambino. This is the first of several micro-events that will be taking place for Vineland’s Sculptures on The Ave initiative. For more information, call 856-794-8653.

South Jersey Jazz Society receives grants: The South Jersey Jazz Society recently received two $2,500 grants from the OceanFirst Bank Foundation. The grants were awarded for the SJJS Spring Jazz Series and the upcoming Jazz@thePoint Festival in November. For more information, call 609-289-0326 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.

Ocean City Arts Center features basket exhibit: The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center will feature an exhibit of baskets made by artist Mary May from Sept. 2 through 28. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The Arts Center is located on the second floor of the Ocean City Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 609-399-7628.

Jewish Family Service hosts September events: The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will host 10 programs throughout September. DIY Container Gardening will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5. JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola will host Positivity Project: Morning Refresh from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The Village Movie Society will discuss the film “Gentleman’s Agreement” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12. JFS will host a lunch at Sapore, 6501 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor, at noon Sept. 13. Candace Martin will host a Zoom yoga class from 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18. Bernadette Getzler will lead a fall cooking class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Arreola will host Positivity Project: Evening Retreat from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. JFS will host Coffee Klatch, a discussion on current events, in person and on Zoom from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Harriet Levin Millan of Drexel University will host a memoir workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 22. The JCC Active Adult & Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. All programs are free to participate, and you must RSVP for any program by calling Tina Serota at 609-287-8872.

Stockton student receives tutoring award: Stockton University senior Anisah Dean, of Mays Landing, was awarded the Paul D. Staller ‘97 Writing Center Tutor Award in recognition of her passion for writing and commitment to her Stockton peers. Dean is the sixth recipient of the annual award. In a ceremony held Aug. 7 at the John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City, attendees honored Dean and paid tribute to Staller. Contributions to the Paul D. Staller ‘97 Writing Center Endowed Fund can be made through the Stockton Foundation website.

Vineland to host homemade wine, spirits, chocolate competition: The City of Vineland is seeking competitors for its first “Vine and Chocolate” Homemade Challenge. The challenge is an opportunity for nonprofessional vintners, distillers, brewers and chocolatiers in the area to show off their skills. The contest is open to all New Jersey residents in the categories of wine (red, white or rose), liqueur, hard cider and chocolate (milk, dark or white). Entry deadline is Sept. 22. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category. A blind tasting, numerical scoring system will be used for judging. A free reception to announce the winners will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Grant Plaza at 619 E. Landis Ave. To register for the competition and arrange for delivery of your entries, email Special Events Coordinator Sheena Santiago at shsantiago@vinelandcity.org.

Straub named Shore employee of the month: Nurse Lacey Straub, of Egg Harbor Township, was named Shore Medical Center’s employee of the month for August. Straub has worked for Shore since 2014 and cares for patients on the hospital’s 5 Stainton Unit. She also serves as a nursing instructor at Stockton University.

Cape May Tech announces new programs: Cape May County Technical High School has announced new career programs for the Class of 2027. Programs include environmental stability, electrical trades, marine maintenance, medical assisting, dental assisting, veterinary assisting and cybersecurity. The environmental stability program will start this fall, and the rest will start next school year. Cape May Tech received nearly $19 million in state funding through the voter-approved 2018 Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act. The grant will help establish these new programs. For more information, visit capemaytech.com.