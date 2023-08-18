Cumberland 4-H to host swap meet and car show fundraiser: Cumberland County 4-H will host its annual Swap Meet and Car Show Fundraiser on Oct. 7 at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in the Carmel section of Deerfield Township. The swap meet will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the car show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car show entries are $5, and there will be a car corral for $15 per car. All proceeds will benefit the Cumberland County 4-H program. For more information, email deannja@cumberlandcountynj.gov or call 856-451-2800, ext 3.

Shore Physicians Group to hold men’s health awareness breakfast: Shore Physicians Group will hold a free educational breakfast event on men’s health and prostate cancer awareness Sept. 21 at Linwood Country Club. Guests will be served a light breakfast buffet while hearing presentations on prostate cancer and other men’s health topics. Presenters include Penn Medicine Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Wilson of Shore Cancer Center, Shore Physicians Group internal medicine physician Dr. Angel Reyes-Diaz and Shore Physicians Group ambulatory care pharmacist Scott Warren. There will be a Q&A after each presentation.

Hospice volunteer plans surprise party for veteran’s 90th birthday: Angelic Health Hospice volunteer Jane Brown planned a surprise party when she learned veteran Nick Pirolli’s 90th birthday was coming up. Pirolli was surrounded by friends and family at the party, including his wife, Antionette “Cookie” Pirolli, and friends from American Legion Post 295 in Northfield: Daniel Jones, of Northfield; Eddy Androvich, of Mays Landing; and Mark Doherty, of Northfield. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson prepared a certificate proclaiming Aug. 10 as Nicholas Pirolli Day in Atlantic County.

Somers Point garden club to hold first meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point will kick off the year with a meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the garden behind the Somers Mansion. Members are encouraged to arrive early and pay $15 for annual dues. New members are welcome. In the case of rain, the club will meet at the Somers Point Senior Center on Ambler Road. Call Pam at 609-519-3517 for more information.

NJ Beach Yoga to host free class: NJ Beach Yoga will host a “Pose for Peace” yoga class at 7:30 a.m Sept. 4 on the JFK Boulevard Beach in Sea Isle City. During this free community event, participants will form the shape of a giant peace sign. The class is free, but donations will be accepted for the Epilepsy Foundation. Online registration is required, and the class size is limited to 100 participants. For more information, visit njbeachyoga.com or call 609-602-3398.

LBI garden club wins award: The Garden Club of LBI received a National Garden Club Award for the standard flower show held in May 2022. The award was presented at the Garden Club of New Jersey’s 97th annual meeting in June by Cecelia Millea, state president. The award represents the highest flower show honor possible from the National Garden Club. The flower show was titled “It’s a Musical World” and held at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts in Loveladies.

O.C. library supporters to hold author luncheon: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold their annual Author Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be Pam Jenoff, New York Times bestselling author of several novels including “Code Name Sapphire,” “The Woman with the Blue Star,” “The Orphan’s Tale” and “The Lost Girls of Paris.” Tickets can be purchased from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Ocean City library atrium. Line place numbers will be handed out starting at 4:30 p.m. Cost per ticket is $40. Limit 10 tickets per person. Pay in cash or check made payable to Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library, and bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing of tickets. For more information, visit friendsandvolunteersocfpl.com.

Jazz @ the Point lineup announced: Organizers for South Jersey Jazz @ the Point said this year’s lineup will include the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Experince, the Troy Roberts Trio, the Chad LB Quartet, the Kathleen Mitchell Quartet and the Budesa Brothers Quartet. All groups will feature female jazz saxophonists including Sharel Cassidy, Sara Hanahan, Lauren Sevian, Erena Terakubo, Fostina Dixon and Kathleen Mitchell. The festival will take place Nov. 2 to 4 at the Gateway Playhouse and Gregory’s Bar and Restaurant in Somers Point. Tickets are $50 for all three nights or $20 for one night. For more information, call 609-289-0326 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.

Jewish Family Service accepting food donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is accepting donations of non-perishable foods, baby products and basic essentials. Canned and boxed foods can be dropped off at the JFS pantry, located at 607 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pantry has distributed nearly 30,630 pounds of food to more than 5,298 Atlantic County residents in 2023 so far. For more information, email Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Bailey Pokres at bpokres@jfsatlantic.org.