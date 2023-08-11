Ocean City Fishing Club to host kids tournament: The Ocean City Fishing Club's 46th annual Boys and Girls Fishing Tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the north end beach near the Ocean City-Longport bridge. Each child must bring their own fishing gear and bait. The tournament has three age categories: 8 to 10, 11 to 13 and 14 to 16. An awards ceremony will follow.

Cape Assist to hold Endless Summer Benefit fundraiser: Cape Assist will host its annual Endless Summer Benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Icona Windrift at 105 80th St. in Avalon. There will be a live auction and entertainment at the event. Last year's benefit raised $83,000 for the nonprofit. Cape Assist hopes to raise awareness and money for the free services and programs it offers throughout the year. For tickets and more information, visit capeassist.org/esb. To donate an item for the auction, contact the Cape Assist office at 609-522-5960.

Ocean City hosts ribbon cutting for Sea Park: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for new restaurant Sea Park, located at 803 Asbury Ave. Sea Park offers a range of seafood, including sushi and poke bowls.

Soroptomist of Cape May County to host pickleball fundraiser: Soroptomist of Cape May County will host its third annual Soropti-SMASH Pickleball Fundraiser Event on Sept. 16 at the Wildwood Crest Pickleball Courts at 6301 Atlantic Ave. Registration for intermediate recreation league players is $60 per team. The Soropti-SMASH fundraiser aims to raise money to support scholarship funds and programs for women and girls in Cape May County. To register, visit eventbrite.com and look for "SoroptiSMASH 3rd Annual Pickleball Fundraiser."

Ocean City Beach Patrol to hold tryout: The Ocean City Beach Patrol will hold a tryout for new lifeguards Saturday for candidates 16 and older, and for candidates who turn 16 before December. The standard test includes a 500-meter ocean swim, a 500-meter paddleboard, a half-mile beach run, a 500-meter erg and a surf dash. Candidates must also complete a physical exam and an interview. Anyone who wants to apply must fill out an online form.

ACUA accepting reusable bag donations: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, in partnership with the New Jersey Clean Communities Program and the New Jersey Food Council, is accepting reusable bag donations. Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the ACUA’s administrative building at 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. The ACUA has so far donated 1,047 reusable bags to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township and Angels in Motion in Atlantic City.

Margate house tour raises $90,000 for JFS: Over 600 people browsed homes in Ventnor and Margate at the 34th annual Jewish Family Service House Tour on August 7th. The event raised $90,000, which will benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at JFS program. The program provides transportation, meal delivery and socialization for adults over 50.

Middle Township Youth Camp mentors receive awards: Middle Township on August 7th honored employees and law enforcement officers for their work in the Middle Township Police Department Youth Camp. The mentors received "Middle Matters" awards. Around 450 middle school students have graduated from the camp over the past six years. The township relies on annual grants, business sponsorships and individual donations to offer the weeklong program at no charge to families.

Middle Township tax collector honored for saving home from foreclosure: Tax collector Sandy Beasley was named Middle Township Employee of the Month at the August 7th meeting for her work helping a resident avoid wrongful foreclosure. Rita Foss went to Town Hall after receiving a notice that her home was going into foreclosure. Beasley reviewed Foss's paperwork and spotted an address error on a tax service document, which put her home in jeopardy. Beasley fought to help Foss with multiple calls to Foss's mortgage firm and tax service company.