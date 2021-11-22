Homeowner suffers minor injuries when dump truck crashes into Egg Harbor City home

EGG HARBOR CITY — Police say the sole occupant of the home involved in Monday morning's dumpster truck crash on the White Horse Pike, near Bremen and Antwerp avenues, was to be released from a local hospital.
Police say Richard Beck, 80, was on the home's first floor when the dump truck, owned by J. Demenico & Son Excavating, of Hammonton, struck the home after being involved in a separate motor vehicle accident.
The dump rear-ended a Honda, driven by Christopher Purks, 31, forcing the Honda off the road at about 7:43 a.m.
The dump truck, driven by Rogelio Serrano, 69, of Vineland, continued west on the highway across eastbound traffic lanes and hit a curb, in which it continued through a field, collided into a series of trees, then impacted the home.
Serrano was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries. His condition's status was not released.
Police did not provide a reason for why the truck crashed into the home. Further investigation is pending, as of Monday afternoon.
Video circulating social media shows the dump truck crashed into the home's front porch and embedded itself. Emergency personnel used a crane to lift the truck from the porch, collapsing it and causing the home to fall forward.
The White Horse closed between New Orleans and Bremen avenues, according to a post on the police departments home page.
A large dump truck crashed into a home at intersection of White Horse Pike and Antwerp Ave in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Monday Nov 22, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
