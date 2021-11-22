Homeowner suffers minor injuries when dump truck crashes into Egg Harbor City home

EGG HARBOR CITY — Police say the sole occupant of the home involved in Monday morning's dumpster truck crash on the White Horse Pike, near Bremen and Antwerp avenues, was to be released from a local hospital.

Police say Richard Beck, 80, was on the home's first floor when the dump truck, owned by J. Demenico & Son Excavating, of Hammonton, struck the home after being involved in a separate motor vehicle accident.

The dump rear-ended a Honda, driven by Christopher Purks, 31, forcing the Honda off the road at about 7:43 a.m.

The dump truck, driven by Rogelio Serrano, 69, of Vineland, continued west on the highway across eastbound traffic lanes and hit a curb, in which it continued through a field, collided into a series of trees, then impacted the home.

Serrano was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries. His condition's status was not released.

Police did not provide a reason for why the truck crashed into the home. Further investigation is pending, as of Monday afternoon.