HomeGoods opening at Cumberland Mall March 17

VINELAND — Cumberland County shoppers will soon have a new option for buying home décor.
HomeGoods, which has a location in Mays Landing, Atlantic County; will open a new store at the Cumberland Mall March 17.
The new store will be outside of the mall next to Marshall's, mall spokesperson Krista Winchell said.
HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies Inc., which also owns Marshall's and TJ Maxx. The home décor chain is a popular franchise for home decorations and furniture for kitchens, bathrooms and other rooms.
