Holy Trinity holds drive-thru in place of traditional Greek Festival

“It’s a very big honor to run the Greek festival in our church because it preserves our culture,” Kafkalas said. “Greek people are very proud to be Greek. Most of our parents speak Greek in the house. It’s kind of a way to show the world we’re not just the people from the movies and Greek wedding (shows).”

Erin Davis has been coming to the festival with her husband, Dennis, for three years. Initially disappointed by the festival’s cancellation, they were pleasantly surprised by the drive-thru.

“When I saw it, it made my day,” said Erin, 34, “because we have been making it a tradition to come to the festival. So when it wasn’t being held, we were kind of bummed, so we’re happy we got our gyros.”

For Gena Mitoulis, it was a proud moment seeing the younger generations making such an effort to continue celebrating Greek culture. Mitoulis was among the 35 families that came together to found the church in 1983.

“It’s better than nothing, and we know that our neighbors and our friends look forward to the Greek food every year,” Mitoulis said, “so hopefully we’ll still be able to do our January winter feast inside.”