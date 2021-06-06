 Skip to main content
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church serves up tasty eats at drive-thru festival
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, like many others, had to take an alternative approach to its annual events because of COVID-19.

The Greek Festival was no different. The event, organized by co-chairmen Nick Kafkalas and Peter Liacopulos, was in the midst of the final day of its three-day drive-thru festival Sunday at the Egg Harbor Township church.

Dozens of volunteers — from adults cooking up pastitsio and baking Greek desserts and preparing and assembling gyros, to the Greek Orthodox Youth of America volunteers running the food out to drive-by customers — worked tirelessly during Sunday’s heat in the kitchens and behind the church.

Kafkalas and John Liacopulos, Peter’s younger brother, were in front of the church, taking orders from drive-up customers. They also took orders in advance that people could come by and pick up. Customers picked up their food out back where volunteers were grilling and preparing the meat for gyros.

“Thank you to all of our helpers. It’s what makes this possible,” Kafkalas, 28, of Linwood said. “We have grandfathers to 7-year-olds. That’s how we (Kafkalas and Liacopulos) started.”

Liacopulos said the Greek Festival has been going on for about 30 years, and this was the third time they’ve done a drive-thru version, all within the past year since the beginning of the pandemic. This weekend is the traditional time for the annual festival.

“We wanted to still have outreach to the community and have a reason to get together and serve the local community the fine Greek food that they love,” Liacopulos, 25, from EHT said.

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

