Holy Spirit and Atlantic City renew rivalry as they attempt to keep things as normal as possible
Holy Spirit and Atlantic City renew rivalry as they attempt to keep things as normal as possible

ABSECON — The Atlantic City High School football team could have skipped its annual Thanksgiving rivalry game with Holy Spirit on Thursday.

No one connected with high school football would have second-guessed the Vikings.

It had already been a long season with all the stress caused by COVID-19. The coronavirus caused several schools to shift their holiday rivalry to earlier in the schedule. Other schools opted out of their Thanksgiving game.

Atlantic City, however, never thought about not playing.

“You play for your seniors,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “You don’t opt out of games. We didn’t have any COVID cases, luckily. This is football. You don’t run from challenges.”

Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit was the only the game played in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland county Thursday. Vineland and Millville shifted their historic Thanksgiving game to Saturday because the coronavirus shut down Vineland the past two weeks.

Holy Spirit beat Atlantic City 39-0 on Thursday to finish the season undefeated. The Vikings ended a rebuilding season 1-6.

The series between the two schools began in 1926 and is Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry. Thanksgiving used to be one of the most anticipated days of the high school football schedule, but holiday games have disappeared from the scene the past few years as more emphasis has been placed on the postseason.

But Atlantic City/Holy Spirit might have mattered more than ever Thursday. The rivalry has survived wars and depressions and now has navigated a global pandemic.

“This game is huge,” Wright said. “It’s bigger than me. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. Especially this year, if we were able to play, we were going to play.”

Thursday’s meeting was unlike any of the 91 previous matchups between the teams. The game used to be played in Boardwalk Hall the night before Thanksgiving before a crowd of more than 10,000. On Thursday, because of the state’s limitation on outdoor gatherings, there were 150 fans present.

“This tradition is important to both schools,” said Spirit coach A.J. Russo, who played in the game as a Spirit student in the 1980s. “It means a lot to the alumni. I want to keep this tradition going as long as we possibly can. Obviously, we didn’t have any fans today, but in a normal Thanksgiving game there would be 3,500 to 4,000 fans here."

Thursday’s game made Thanksgiving seem a bit more normal for everyone in attendance.

“We’re a little microcosm of our country,” Russo said. “We have to keep things as normal as possible within the guidelines of what we can do.

“This is little ol' South Jersey, Atlantic City, Holy Spirit. The fact that we were able to do this and continue to have that tradition means a lot to local people. I think more and more we can stick to stuff and make it as normal as possible the better off we will be and the better off our country will be.”

The Holy Spirit players, especially the seniors, lingered on the field after the game. The seniors slowly began to realize their high school football careers were over.

“This game is everything to us,” Spirit defensive back C.J. Egrie said. “We didn’t want to play anybody else. We felt this was the right way to finish out an undefeated season. I’m tearing up. I’m glad we got to have a season. I would have been heartbroken if we didn’t have a season.”

