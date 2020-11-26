Holy Spirit and Atlantic City renew rivalry as they attempt to keep things as normal as possible

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Atlantic City/Holy Spirit might have mattered more than ever Thursday. The rivalry has survived wars and depressions and now has navigated a global pandemic.

“This game is huge,” Wright said. “It’s bigger than me. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. Especially this year, if we were able to play, we were going to play.”

Thursday’s meeting was unlike any of the 91 previous matchups between the teams. The game used to be played in Boardwalk Hall the night before Thanksgiving before a crowd of more than 10,000. On Thursday, because of the state’s limitation on outdoor gatherings, there were 150 fans present.

“This tradition is important to both schools,” said Spirit coach A.J. Russo, who played in the game as a Spirit student in the 1980s. “It means a lot to the alumni. I want to keep this tradition going as long as we possibly can. Obviously, we didn’t have any fans today, but in a normal Thanksgiving game there would be 3,500 to 4,000 fans here."

Thursday’s game made Thanksgiving seem a bit more normal for everyone in attendance.

“We’re a little microcosm of our country,” Russo said. “We have to keep things as normal as possible within the guidelines of what we can do.