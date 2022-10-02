Holocaust survivors commemorated in annual service

It was a time to reflect on the past and carry the legacy of survivors into the days to come.

Dozens gathered via Zoom on Sunday for a Mitzvah Zecher Avot service to commemorate South Jersey survivors of the Holocaust and their families. The service, organized by the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, is typically held at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township in a special section devoted to Holocaust survivors. Although it was moved to a virtual format this year due to forecasted rain and high winds, attendees’ dedication to remembering the heroism of their families’ past was undampened.

Leo Schoffer, whose parents were Holocaust survivors and are the namesakes of the Holocaust center, spoke to the significance of the event. He noted that Holocaust survivors themselves created the service decades ago and led it for years.

“I am sure that many of us remember going to these services with our parents over those years,” Schoffer said. “With their passing, it is now our responsibility to pick up the mantel and continue this tradition of remembering and paying respect to our survivors.”

Organizers said that the service for Mitzvah Zecher Avot, which means “the good deed of remembering family” in English, has traditionally been held on the Sunday between the High Holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. Its principal event is the recitation of the names of local survivors of the Holocaust, with attendees invited to share stories about their loved ones. There were 353 names of Holocaust survivors read aloud this year by 15 speakers, many of whom had family members among the recited names.

Barbara Roth, who was among the readers Sunday, said she was grateful for the work put in to organize the service. She took time to recall her memories of her parents, Albert and Manya Cinger, who she said were the only Holocaust survivors in their families. She also reflected on the comfort they found in Vineland and throughout South Jersey. She also thanked her in-laws for their love and support.

“All the survivors were our family and many of the names that were here,” Roth said. “We would just all be together, everyone for each other.”

Mindelle Pierce, another reader whose parents, Jack and Rose Najman, were Holocaust survivors, reminded attendees of the imperative to remember.

“We must not forget what happened and it is a tribute to Stockton and to everybody here that we are allowing the memories of the people of our families to come again alive to this wonderful gathering,” Pierce said.

Michele Kramer, who helped local Holocaust survivors when working as a social worker, was familiar with many of the people on the list. Her father, Ernest Elias, was a Holocaust survivor and she said her work was done in his memory.

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to me to know them,” Kramer said.

Mona Trocki-Ozlek said that she was moved by the details and family stories shared during the service. Speaking to The Press of Atlantic City before the event, she recalled a story about how her step-grandfather kept caramel candy in his pocket. Her parents, Jack and Mira Trocki, were Holocaust survivors.

“Even if I said that, I felt like I’m bringing up somebody that really had a life, that you could talk about him,” Trocki-Ozlek said. “It made that person in our minds.”

“And I miss everybody, you know?”

The recitation of names and memories was bookended by several readings and prayers. Cantor Ralph Goren, of the Beth El Synagogue in Margate, read Psalm 23; the El Malei Rachamim, a prayer for those who have died, with a title that means “Merciful God;” and the Mourner’s Kaddish. He also led an “El Malei for those who passed in the Holocaust,” remembering the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

The Mitzvah Zecher Avot service is just one of efforts of the Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center to preserve the legacy of survivors of the Holocaust. In September, the center launched its Holocaust Survivors of South Jersey digital archive and an associated website. Stockton Professor Michael Hayse, the head of the archival project, said that there are currently 1,511 survivors with their names and stories recorded in the archives. In April, Stockton hosted an exhibit detailing the lives of Jews who resided in displaced-persons camps in the aftermath of World War II. The United Nations Archive of Global Communications and the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research organized the exhibit.

“We take it very seriously and feel that it’s a great responsibility that not just the names, but also the stories of our Holocaust survivors live on and are told,” Hayse said.

Stockton Professor Gail Rosenthal, the director of the Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center, said that the projects and classes were created with the purpose of carrying on the legacy of survivors.

“Your stories will continue,” Rosenthal said. “Because, who will be left when no one is left to tell the stories? It will be our students and our students’ children and grandchildren.”

Samuel Krantz exhorted the audience to continue to search for names of survivors to add to the archives so their lives can be celebrated.

“The work is not done yet,” Krantz said.

Rabbi Aaron Krauss, also of the Beth El Synagogue, has long helped lead the Mitzvah Zecher Avot service to remember Holocaust survivors. He reflected on the legacy of the Holocaust survivors and credited the Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center for its work to preserve tradition.

“They shall always be remembered and held to our hearts, precious to us and precious to future generations,” Krauss said. “We remember what happened, we remember the people, the pain and the suffering and the marvelous traditions they leave behind.”

Krauss expressed faith that the ceremony and the legacy of survivors would endure.

“As the names were read, memory after memory, experience after experience came back,” Krauss said. “God bless you all and, God willing, we’ll come back next year and the year after and the names will be mentioned again.”