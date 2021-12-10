Holocaust survivor, Stockton professor Murray Kohn dies at age 92

Murray Kohn, of Vineland, a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the first professor of Holocaust studies at the college that became Stockton University, died Thursday at age 92.

"(He was) one of the first in the nation to challenge us to not only teach about the Holocaust, but also to critically think about the lessons of the Holocaust for today," said Gail Rosenthal, executive director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton.

Kohn was also the rabbi at Beth Israel Congregation in Vineland for 40 years, and was rabbi emeritis for 20 years.

"After all of the loss and destruction he witnessed as a teenager at Auschwitz, he chose to have faith and be a leader for the Jewish community and beyond," Rosenthal said.

Barbara Roth, of Linwood, grew up in Vineland the child of Holocaust survivors, in a tight-knit community of many other survivors. Kohn was her spiritual leader from early childhood, she said.

"He was embracing and loving," Roth said. "He just really enriched our lives. It was a sense of well being. You just knew he got it."

She said Kohn could relate to both survivors and those who hadn't had that experience.