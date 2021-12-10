 Skip to main content
Holocaust survivor, Stockton professor Murray Kohn dies at age 92
Holocaust survivor, Stockton professor Murray Kohn dies at age 92

Murray Kohn, of Vineland, a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the first professor of Holocaust studies at the college that became Stockton University, died Thursday at age 92.

"(He was) one of the first in the nation to challenge us to not only teach about the Holocaust, but also to critically think about the lessons of the Holocaust for today," said Gail Rosenthal, executive director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton.

Kohn was also the rabbi at Beth Israel Congregation in Vineland for 40 years, and was rabbi emeritis for 20 years. 

"After all of the loss and destruction he witnessed as a teenager at Auschwitz, he chose to have faith and be a leader for the Jewish community and beyond," Rosenthal said.

Barbara Roth, of Linwood, grew up in Vineland the child of Holocaust survivors, in a tight-knit community of many other survivors. Kohn was her spiritual leader from early childhood, she said.

"He was embracing and loving," Roth said. "He just really enriched our lives. It was a sense of well being. You just knew he got it."

She said Kohn could relate to both survivors and those who hadn't had that experience.

"He tried to teach the lesson of how to be good person, and he would always say, 'Remember what happened,'" Roth said.

Kohn performed her marriage ceremony to Henry Roth, she said. Of the 273 guests, most of the adults were Holocaust survivors, as Henry Roth's parents were also survivors.

Vineland was one of several areas in New Jersey where many surviving Jews came after World War II to become farmers and start a new life, she said.

In 2014, Austrian artist Manfred Bockelmann gave Kohn a portrait he had done of Kohn's sister Ida Rebecca, who died in the camp at age 7. It was based on the only photo Kohn had of his sister, rescued by another prisoner from Kohn's mother's purse after she and Ida Rebecca were sent to the gas chambers. 

Judith Vogel, professor of mathematics at Stockton, called Kohn a remarkable teacher.

"I first met Dr. Kohn as a freshman at Stockton. I was placed in his introductory course, The Holocaust, and the semester that I spent with him changed my life," Vogel said. "Dr. Kohn was my teacher and later became my colleague and friend. I have been blessed to have had him in my life, and our program is strong and thriving because of him. Although Dr. Kohn has been retired for many years, his legacy continues to impact our teaching and our students."

Kohn retired in 2016.

In May 2005, Kohn was part of a Stockton group of 43 — including 27 students — who traveled to Poland to attend the March of the Living on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. About 21,000 people from around the world participated.

“I have been in Auschwitz ever since,” Kohn said to a reporter then. “I could relate to every stone, every corner, every moment.”

It was where he last saw his mother, Martha, and little sister Ida Rebecca alive, and where he saw many atrocities committed, he said.

He wrote a book, “Weep Tears of Blood: A Teenager Survives Auschwitz,” about his experiences.

Kohn entered Auschwitz-Birkenau at age 12 in 1942, and just before its liberation in January 1945 endured a forced march to different Nazi camps. He was finally freed May 8, 1945, at the Theresienstadt concentration camp, according to Stockton. His father, Elias, also survived, and the two were reunited after the war.

Kohn came to the United States with his father at the end of 1950, and was ordained as a rabbi in 1959. He received his doctorate in Jewish literature from Jewish Teachers Seminary-People’s University in New York City, and his doctorate in divinity from Jewish Theological Seminary.

Services will be held at Beth Israel Synagogue in Vineland at 2 p.m. Sunday. The family will receive visitors from noon to 2 p.m. The service will be followed by burial at Alliance Cemetery in Salem County.

Shiva will be observed Sunday evening through Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the rabbi's home.

Donations in Kohn's memory may be made to Yad Vashem in Israel, c/o Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland 08360.

Murray Kohn

Kohn

