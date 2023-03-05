GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A community is mourning Holocaust survivor Betty Grebenschikoff, who fled two countries due to antisemitism before building a life in South Jersey that focused on teaching others about her experiences and the value of tolerance.

Grebenschikoff died Feb. 22 at 93 at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida. She previously lived in Ventnor.

According to her obituary, no public funeral services were held.

Gail Rosenthal, director of the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, said that without a chance for those whose lives were touched by Grebenschikoff’s message to say goodbye, it was essential that she speak about her legacy.

And that was what Rosenthal and Assistant Director Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez have sought to do in recent days, she said.

From the center, located within Stockton University’s library, Rosenthal has received calls from community members seeking closure, which she is unable to provide, so they share stories honoring Grebenschikoff.

“Because this is her only remembrance,” she said. “Because if not us, there will be nobody. And so that’s the way it is.”

As recently as December, Grebenschikoff was speaking out against antisemitism, an endeavor she felt passionately about having grown up being bullied and mistreated as a result of others’ hatred of Jewish people.

It was something she experienced at a young age. Even before Grebenschikoff and her family fled Berlin, she described being teased by children at school, the students repeating old beliefs portraying Jewish people as agents of the devil.

After her family fled Germany, they were among 20,000 Jews to find refuge in Shanghai, China, the only country at the time to allow Jews to enter without passports.

This sanctuary was temporary, however, and the Jews were put into ghettos, which Grebenschikoff left for Australia before eventually settling in America, by then with her own family.

Grebenschikoff often shared a story about her entry to America, where she and her children arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the summertime, and were kindly offered two bottles of Coca-Cola by a man who realized they were new to the country.

Despite admitting later that she didn’t particularly care for the drink then or much later, for her it was the act of kindness that mattered.

Rosenthal recalls a time when Grebenschikoff was speaking to a group about her experience and pursuing opportunities in life. A young man approached her afterward, distraught, telling her of the barriers keeping him from attending college despite being a hardworking student at the top of his class.

With Grebenschikoff’s help, that young man went on to attend a community college, and then a four-year university, and eventually worked his way up to becoming a successful lawyer.

Many believe that hearing from survivors, or the accounts from their children, is the most effective means of changing people’s beliefs about Jewish people or the Holocaust.

Rosenthal said her favorite things about Grebenschikoff were her positivity, her optimism and her smile.

Grebenschikoff’s warmth and caring were something you’ll never forget, Moreno-Rodriguez said.

He has his own account of the impact Grebenschikoff had on him, starting with a school talk she gave to his middle school class.

“Did I remember everything that she talked about? No. But what I do remember is how kind she was, you know. So I remember just that warmth, and her caring, and asking us about our days and what we wanted to do and how we were doing in class,” Moreno-Rodriguez said.

Moreno-Rodriguez is now a program assistant in the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center, a result of attending Stockton and taking Holocaust studies classes.

Grebenschikoff spoke often of hope and resilience. She would tell students that what she wanted them to remember was to try to do one good deed every day.

Beyond the Resource Center, Grebenschikoff published a memoir, “Once My Name Was Sara,” and was featured in two documentaries, “Shanghai Ghetto” (2002) and “Survival in Shanghai” (2018).

Additionally, Grebenschikoff served as a board member to the Shanghai Sonatas Foundation, which is producing a new musical called “Shanghai Sonatas,” for which Grebenschikoff was credited as being a volunteer consultant.

She was predeceased by her husband, Oleg Grebenschikoff, in 2002, and was the mother of five children.

For more information, visit bettygrebenschikoff.com.