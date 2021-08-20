 Skip to main content
Holocaust remembrance service moved to Zoom due to COVID-19
Holocaust remembrance service moved to Zoom due to COVID-19

Holocaust Survivors Memorial

A Holocaust Survivors Memorial service for family members of survivors was held at the Rodef Shalom Cemetery, Holocaust Survivor Section, Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. The service was sponsored by the Sarah and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center. Sunday Sept 24, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host the Mitzvah Zecher Avot Cemetery Service (The Good Deed of Remembering Family) for Holocaust survivors and their families on at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, the service will now be held via Zoom.

For further information and to obtain the Zoom link contact The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, 609-652-4699.

 — Press staff reports

