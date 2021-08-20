Holocaust remembrance service moved to Zoom due to COVID-19

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host the Mitzvah Zecher Avot Cemetery Service (The Good Deed of Remembering Family) for Holocaust survivors and their families on at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, the service will now be held via Zoom.
For further information and to obtain the Zoom link contact The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, 609-652-4699.
— Press staff reports
