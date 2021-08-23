Holocaust remembrance service goes virtual due to COVID-19

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host the Mitzvah Zecher Avot Cemetery Service (The Good Deed of Remembering Family) for Holocaust survivors and their families at 11 a.m. Sept. 12.
Due to COVID-19, the service will now be held virtually. It initially was to be held at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township.
For more information and to obtain the Zoom link, call the Holocaust Resource Center at 609-652-4699.
— Claire Lowe
