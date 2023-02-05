Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties hosted an event in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
The event included lunch, live music and painting for Holocaust survivors in the region, who also shared stories about their lives with guests. JFS provides services to about 25 Holocaust survivors in Atlantic County, such as socialization and transportation.
JFS’ main location is at 607 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate. For more information, call 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
