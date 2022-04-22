Holocaust class at Stockton University is a tradition for this Lacey family

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When Michael Ofsanko registered for Gail Rosenthal’s Holocaust and Genocide Education class at Stockton University, he had no idea he was following in a family tradition.

Ofsanko, a biology major from Lacey Township who plans to become a physical therapist, was shocked to find the class he had registered for, taught by Rosenthal, director of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton, had also been taken by both his mother, Sharon Ofsanko, and his grandfather John Dominy.

“I needed a W2 (writing) elective, and I like history. After I registered, my mom looked and said she had taken that class. She said her father had also taken the class and had gone to Israel. So I called my grandfather and he said yes, the class was with Gail Rosenthal,” Ofsanko said in a news release from the university.

Dominy, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey, enrolled at Stockton in 1994 after dropping out of college as a young man. He graduated in 1999.

He said he took Rosenthal’s course because he had always been interested in World War II and the Holocaust, and the course included the opportunity to travel to Israel.

Dominy joined Ofsanko for a reunion with Rosenthal to reminisce about the course and its relevance today. He brought along a scrapbook of photos he saved from the Stockton Study Tour to Israel in 1999.

“I remember talking to survivors here and in Jerusalem,” Dominy said. “There was Ruth Brand, who had climbed out of a pit and survived when others were shot, and Hannah Pick Goslar, who was a friend of Anne Frank.”

Associate professor of history Michael Hayse, who also went on the trip, said study tours have a huge impact on students.

“It gets them out of the American bubble to see other parts of the world,” he said.

Dominy said he still remembers the Holocaust theme of “never forget” and how relevant it remains. He and Hayse looked at his scrapbook of the trip, remembering where they were and whom they met.

The trips have been temporarily put on hold because of the COVID-10 pandemic. Rosenthal said she tries to connect real-life experiences to the lessons of the Holocaust.

“Travel really shows students how other cultures live,” Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said it is important to link events from the past to the present and to the students’ own histories.

“I try to relate students to their own personal past and what is part of our American history,” Rosenthal said. “It is crucial that we keep sharing these lessons with future generations.”

