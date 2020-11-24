Holiday travel expected to be down 10% this year

The busiest travel days of the year are going to be a little less busy this year.
Rising COVID-19 cases and increased restrictions and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people not travel for Thanksgiving have caused many to rethink their holiday travel plans. The concerns are expected to lead to a 10% reduction in those traveling over Thanksgiving weekend, according to a report from AAA.
But the concerns didn’t prevent some from making the trip to visit loved ones in New Jersey. On Tuesday afternoon, travelers arriving at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township were busy collecting their luggage.
For 58-year-old Donna Ryan and her 15-year-old daughter Roxy, the trip was viewed as a must after a long stretch without seeing family members in the state.
The pair from Naples, Florida, said they initially had reservations about traveling but couldn’t stand to be away from their relatives much longer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday as pr…
“There’s definitely a risk, but we wanted to see our family because they live here,” Roxy said, “so we thought it was best to come back.”
According to a recent Monmouth University poll, 74% of Americans will eat Thanksgiving dinner at home this year, which is a significantly larger number than those who say they traditionally stay home for the holiday (44%).
Support Local Journalism
Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans will be traveling this week, including 10% who plan an overnight stay and 13% who plan to drive to a place and back Thursday. In a typical year, just over half usually travel for Thanksgiving — 23% say they typically include an overnight stay, and 30% reported driving the same day.
“The first big national family holiday during COVID will be a very different experience for most Americans,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. The poll was conducted before the CDC issued its recommendation Thursday against traveling during the Thanksgiving period. “As we have seen in so many other aspects of the pandemic, the extent to which people choose to take extra precautions for Thanksgiving is being driven in part by politics.”
This year, AAA expects up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving — a drop from 55 million in 2019.
Planning your Black Friday shopping trips? Don’t forget to pick up The Thanksgiving Day edit…
“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
The number of people nationwide flying for Thanksgiving is down by more than half from last year because of the rapidly worsening outbreak.
However, the 3 million who went through U.S. airport checkpoints from last Friday through last Sunday marked the biggest crowds since mid-March.
Tina and Frank Pellicano, a couple from Port Charlotte, Florida, estimate they’ve flown to and from New Jersey to visit family at least 10 times since the pandemic started. While they also acknowledge the risk involved, they think people should start trying to move on.
“We are concerned, but life needs to go on,” said Frank, 66. “We cannot close ourselves in the house and not live.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.