Holiday travel expected to be down 10% this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans will be traveling this week, including 10% who plan an overnight stay and 13% who plan to drive to a place and back Thursday. In a typical year, just over half usually travel for Thanksgiving — 23% say they typically include an overnight stay, and 30% reported driving the same day.

“The first big national family holiday during COVID will be a very different experience for most Americans,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. The poll was conducted before the CDC issued its recommendation Thursday against traveling during the Thanksgiving period. “As we have seen in so many other aspects of the pandemic, the extent to which people choose to take extra precautions for Thanksgiving is being driven in part by politics.”

This year, AAA expects up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving — a drop from 55 million in 2019.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”