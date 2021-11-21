Holiday traditions return, slowly, after pandemic pause

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Families often kind of mute conflicts and, because we paused in a way that’s really rare for families, the restarting of ritual gives us a moment to reconsider things,” she said. “There will be new hesitancy. A lot of people who are vaccinated might not be willing to go to an event where the host hasn't asked or doesn't know.”

Erickson sees other pandemic strands at play heading into the holiday season.

“There are also questions," she said, "like how did this person or this family navigate the pandemic more generally? Do we share values about what this last year has meant for our families? Did we stay in touch? Have we reconnected enough to share the holiday?”

August Abbott (no relation to the Egg Harbor Township family) answers etiquette questions at JustAnswer.com, a help line that has just over 10 million unique monthly visitors. Of late, she has been responding to a barrage of questions about holiday gatherings and vaccinations. Among them: Is it rude to ask for a guest's vaccination status? Can I disinvite somebody who isn't vaccinated?