Holiday traditions return, slowly, after pandemic pause

Baked artichokes and minced-meat pie are on the menu, and the Abbotts will have to make plenty this year.
Katrina Abbott, of Egg Harbor Township, will be at her parents' house for Thanksgiving. This time, her brother, Laird, and his family will be able to make the drive up from Virginia this year.
A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and Laird being out of state with his work in the Air Force put their annual get together on hold.
Instead, Katrina and her parents, Clarence Jr. and Carlene Abbott, went to the Shore Diner in Northfield.
"It gets frustrating, because you're use to seeing everybody," Katrina Abbott, 46, of EHT said.
A sense of normalcy will return this year. Laird, who is two years older than Katrina, will be driving up from Virginia with his wife, Christina, and their sons Andrew, 15, and Alexander, 7.
"We're still doing everything we like to do," Katrina said. "You can't be afraid of everything. You have to live each day to the fullest."
That sentiment, echoed by others, points to a transition in the pandemic from abject fear over public safety to a more long-term and intimate reshaping of social norms, said Karla Erickson, a professor of sociology at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.
“Families often kind of mute conflicts and, because we paused in a way that’s really rare for families, the restarting of ritual gives us a moment to reconsider things,” she said. “There will be new hesitancy. A lot of people who are vaccinated might not be willing to go to an event where the host hasn't asked or doesn't know.”
Erickson sees other pandemic strands at play heading into the holiday season.
“There are also questions," she said, "like how did this person or this family navigate the pandemic more generally? Do we share values about what this last year has meant for our families? Did we stay in touch? Have we reconnected enough to share the holiday?”
August Abbott (no relation to the Egg Harbor Township family) answers etiquette questions at JustAnswer.com, a help line that has just over 10 million unique monthly visitors. Of late, she has been responding to a barrage of questions about holiday gatherings and vaccinations. Among them: Is it rude to ask for a guest's vaccination status? Can I disinvite somebody who isn't vaccinated?
“It's kind of like Typhoid Mary. Do you invite her to dinner knowing she’s Typhoid Mary, or do you explain to Mary, `I’m sorry, we can’t take a chance. We love you, but we can’t take that chance.' That’s what you’ve got to do with unvaccinated people when it comes to COVID, most especially if someone in your household is elderly or immunocompromised. This is just a matter of health and respecting each other, not political,” she said.
Tone, August Abbott said, is everything.
“So it’s not unreasonable to say to Uncle Jack, you know, you haven’t been vaccinated. That’s your prerogative. I respect that. I love you. We can’t take the chance. So, Uncle Jack, do you want to come to this dinner via video? There are options like that, but you can’t jeopardize health to be polite," she said.
Vaccination status isn't a worry for the Abbotts in EHT, Katrina said. She said she hasn't been able to get vaccinated yet due to a few health reasons and wears a mask to be safe when going shopping or visiting family and friends.
"We'll be spending time together and being grateful for everything we had," she said. "We also remember a lot of people who don't have a lot of things all year long. That's an important thing to remember."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
