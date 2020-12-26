Holiday returns still bring crowds to local stores this season

MAYS LANDING — The post-Christmas flood of returns Saturday looked a lot like it has in previous years.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing shoppers to further embrace online shopping, many still lined up at places like Best Buy and Walmart to return gifts.
Dan Morris, for example, returned a pair of Apple AirPods at Best Buy. It the only item he had to return, and he said all of his shopping was done online.
"Honestly, I work in retail, so I tried to stay away doing shopping (in person)," the 35-year-old Somers Point resident said. "I buy everything online because I know the trouble that (in-person shopping) causes. I did everything online this year."
Morris added that the split between online shopping and in-person for him in previous years was about 50-50.
Jonathan Baez, on the other hand, has done everything online since last year.
"In the last, like, two years, I've been mostly online," said Baez, 30, of Mays Landing. "It's just easier to do through Amazon and stuff.
"Normally, what I come out for is 'stocking stuffers' and little stuff, and if I forget somebody. Then I'll run out, but I try to stay away from busy stores."
For Baez, Saturday was the first time he had gone out for returns the day after Christmas. Not anticipating the crowd that usually comes with such a day, he said he would have waited had he known how busy it gets.
While Baez and Morris viewed it as a busy day at Best Buy, David and Karen Glenn expected the crowds to be much larger. The couple, from Kissimmee, Florida, but visiting family in the area, thought the lower numbers were a result of the online shopping.
"I expected the parking lot to be more crowded, too," Karen said. "Usually, the day after Christmas is the day I like to shop because everything's on sale, but there's not a lot of people out."
At the Hamilton Township Walmart, the line at the customer service desk was similar to those of past years, according to a Mays Landing woman who identified herself at J Daniel. The 37-year-old customer said the vast majority of her shopping was done online, and the result was a much easier holiday season.
"It was much easier because I did it online," Daniel said. "Probably 90% of it, I did from home. Much more (than before)."
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
