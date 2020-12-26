Holiday returns still bring crowds to local stores this season

MAYS LANDING — The post-Christmas flood of returns Saturday looked a lot like it has in previous years.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing shoppers to further embrace online shopping, many still lined up at places like Best Buy and Walmart to return gifts.

Dan Morris, for example, returned a pair of Apple AirPods at Best Buy. It the only item he had to return, and he said all of his shopping was done online.

"Honestly, I work in retail, so I tried to stay away doing shopping (in person)," the 35-year-old Somers Point resident said. "I buy everything online because I know the trouble that (in-person shopping) causes. I did everything online this year."

Morris added that the split between online shopping and in-person for him in previous years was about 50-50.

Jonathan Baez, on the other hand, has done everything online since last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In the last, like, two years, I've been mostly online," said Baez, 30, of Mays Landing. "It's just easier to do through Amazon and stuff.

"Normally, what I come out for is 'stocking stuffers' and little stuff, and if I forget somebody. Then I'll run out, but I try to stay away from busy stores."