 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday food distribution for Atlantic City residents, casino workers set for Thursday
0 comments

Holiday food distribution for Atlantic City residents, casino workers set for Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
AC Food Drive

The CRDA, together with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO and Local 54 is hosting a food distribution at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday Oct 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
AC Food Drive

Volunteers load up cars Oct. 1 during a food distribution event at Bader Field in Atlantic City. 

Another food distribution, this time focused on holiday meals, for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is set for Thursday.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. The drive-up event is on a first-come, first-served basis at Bader Field.

This is the 12th distribution brought to the city by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, city officials, Unite Here Local 54 and private donors.

Registration is required at the food bank website, cfbnj.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News