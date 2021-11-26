 Skip to main content
Holiday events planned in Cape May
Holiday events planned in Cape May

Cape May City Tree Lighting

Cape May’s tree-lighting ceremony will take place Dec. 3.

CAPE MAY — The city is inviting residents and visitors to several holiday events next month.

Cape May will host its annual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Rotary Park on Lafayette Street.

It will then welcome guests to its annual, free Crafts at Christmas Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. Decor from local and regional artists and crafters will be available.

The following week, Cape May's holiday concert and reception will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Convention Hall. The free event will feature America's Sweethearts, a New York-based trio performing classic Christmas tunes. 

Additional information on each event is available at capemaycity.com or 609-884-9565.

