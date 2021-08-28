Hobbyists enjoy collectibles boom at Wildwood convention

Normally, Gomberg’s shows also have guest celebrities and athletes signing autographs. But with COVID-19 causing uncertainty, Gomberg said he was unable to plan for anyone to sign this weekend. He did have two members of the 1993 Phillies sign last month — Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene.

The past year and a half has given people time to revisit collecting and more money to do so due to several federal stimulus packages, Gomberg said.

“They’re sitting at home and spending it on eBay and all that, and it’s driving those prices,” said Gomberg, who is originally from Somerset County and now lives in South Carolina. “The cards that used to be nickel, dollar cards are now $10 cards. People’s junk is now good stuff.”

Across the aisle from him was Santos, who had various autographed baseballs, footballs and framed photos. If one aspect of sports collecting has remained consistent over the past decade, it’s autographs.

When determining how much to sell each autographed baseball for, Santos used location as an example. Wildwood is about 90 minutes from Philadelphia, and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the city’s biggest stars.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}