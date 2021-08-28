Hobbyists enjoy collectibles boom at Wildwood convention

WILDWOOD — Tony Santos stood behind his table, his wall of autographed baseballs greeting fans as they entered the ballroom at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Current Philadelphia Phillies players like Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler were mixed in with some of the most popular names in baseball, past and present.
Santos’ was one of about 150 tables that filled the Convention Center’s ballroom and entrance area. Hundreds of visitors were there Saturday, thumbing through boxes of comic books and sports cards, checking out autographed memorabilia and collectible action figures, and reminiscing over vintage toys and video games.
The Sports Card, Toys, Comic Books & Collectibles Show is at the Convention Center through Sunday. Admission is free.
Rob Gomberg, 56, owns RK Sports Promotions and has organized many trade shows over the past 31 years. This is the 20th year he’s brought this show to Wildwood, and the second time this summer (The other was Fourth of July weekend).
“It brings everybody in from the heat or the rain or whatever is going on,” he said. “There’s a little bit of everything for everybody. It’s not just sports. There’s toys, there’s comics.”
Gomberg had his own table set up, selling authentic movie film reel cells from classic Disney animated films to pop culture classics and some of today’s hit superhero movies.
Normally, Gomberg’s shows also have guest celebrities and athletes signing autographs. But with COVID-19 causing uncertainty, Gomberg said he was unable to plan for anyone to sign this weekend. He did have two members of the 1993 Phillies sign last month — Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene.
The past year and a half has given people time to revisit collecting and more money to do so due to several federal stimulus packages, Gomberg said.
“They’re sitting at home and spending it on eBay and all that, and it’s driving those prices,” said Gomberg, who is originally from Somerset County and now lives in South Carolina. “The cards that used to be nickel, dollar cards are now $10 cards. People’s junk is now good stuff.”
Across the aisle from him was Santos, who had various autographed baseballs, footballs and framed photos. If one aspect of sports collecting has remained consistent over the past decade, it’s autographs.
When determining how much to sell each autographed baseball for, Santos used location as an example. Wildwood is about 90 minutes from Philadelphia, and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is one of the city’s biggest stars.
“Harper doesn’t sign (often), so his stuff is relatively high,” Santos said, adding demand for popular players also factors into the value of their signatures. But players who would sign often during their playing days, like Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, their autographs don’t fetch as high a price because of their relative ease to find.
“The one player you can’t say no is (New York Yankees legend Derek) Jeter, because they love him and his price is the price, and it only goes up,” he said.
Then there are athletes who thrust themselves back into the limelight, whether they reach an important milestone or win a championship, or sadly something less celebratory, such as when NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash shot the value of his merchandise upward.
A 2000 Contenders Championship Tom Brady rookie card that was autographed sold for $45,000 over the weekend at the convention, Gomberg said. The seller confirmed the sale but didn’t want to be interviewed.
One athlete who doesn’t need to worry about the value of his merchandise fluctuating is Millville native Mike Trout. The three-time American League MVP and 2009 Millville High School graduate has been on a steady incline when it comes to his rookie cards, special releases and autographs.
Bob Porch, 70, a former track and cross country coach at Millville High School, has been selling Trout merch for several years. He had a handful of Trout cards on display ranging from $25 to $100. He left some of his more valuable items at home.
“He had one graded card that sold for over $4 million,” Porch said. “So you can go from $3 or $4 on to thousands of dollars. Usually the ones for thousands of dollars will be a graded card.”
Graded cards are those set in permanent protective cases and graded from 1 to 10 on condition. Cards that are graded are much higher in value because they are protected, their authenticity is verified and their condition is confirmed by trusted grading companies. It’s also an expensive process that costs about $300 per card.
Ocean County vendors Don Farmer, 46, of Toms River, and Diane Jones, 46, of Point Pleasant, were selling thousands of comic books this weekend. Farmer said the characters people are most interested in have been influenced by media, such as Spider-Man villains Venom and Carnage and Star Wars character Boba Fett. Those characters’ first appearances, older issues and certain storylines retold in TV and movies fetch the most interest.
“The first appearance of Lady Thor we sold yesterday; it was graded 9.8, and we sold it for $350,” Farmer said. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster character is expected to wield Thor’s hammer in a future Marvel Studios movie.
Thumbing through boxes of their comic books was Dan Middleton, 56, of Atlantic City, a collector for over 50 years. He was pulling out many books based on how much he liked the characters and the covers.
“Every time a show comes out, (the price) goes up. And if the show is good, they stay up,” said Middleton, who added that prices per comics have at least tripled. “Man, it’s ridiculous.”
Sunday session runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit rksportspromotions.com.
