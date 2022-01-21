 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Wildwoods groups merge to form new preservation nonprofit
Two Wildwoods groups merge to form new preservation nonprofit

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

After a campaign to save it, the Shamrock Beef & Ale building in Wildwood has been relocated to preserve its history just steps from its original location

WILDWOOD — Two Wildwoods-based nonprofits, Partners in Preservation and Friends of the J. Thompson Baker House, have merged into one new preservation group, they announced Tuesday.

Preserving the Wildwoods: A Community Alliance's mission is to advocate for the preservation and recognition of the historical, cultural and community heritage of the Wildwoods.

“Wildwood is more than a beach and a boardwalk,” Secretary Gail Hayman Cohen said in a news release. “It is an island community with a unique evolving identity created by its history, architecture, culture, and character.”

Pary Tell will serve as president, Taylor Henry as vice president, Dennis Pierce as treasurer, Cohen as secretary, Cathy Nesbitt Smith and Mary Lou Wilson as trustees, and Theresa Williams as emeriti. There also will be an advisory board made up of Jackson Betz, Christopher Tirri, Michael Hirsch, Susan Fox Hirschmann, Kathy Fulginiti, John Donio and Ryan Henry.

“Having grown up in Wildwood, I am excited to be working with the dedicated people of this organization to preserve the diverse history of the island,” Tell said. “The successful future of any community begins with understanding and appreciating its past.”

Previous acts by the two groups include restoration and the interpretation of the history of the Holly Beach Schoolhouse, rescue of signs from the now-demolished Lampliter Motel in Wildwood Crest and helping the former Shamrock Beef & Ale relocate its 1900s Victorian house in Wildwood.

The alliance also publishes the periodical newsletter Participate in Preservation and received a grant from the Cape May County Division of Culture and Heritage to produce and place historic display panels in vacant storefront buildings on Pacific Avenue.

For more information, visit preservingthewildwoods.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

