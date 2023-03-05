Trump’s Castle opened June 17, 1985. On June 9, an outdoor reception was held for an official lighting of the signs.
Donald Trump and invited guests, including city officials, were on hand for the lighting.
Trump bought the Castle after Hilton Hotels Corp. was denied a casino license. In the fall of 1996, he sold the casino for $485 million to Trump Hotels. The name was changed to Trump Marina Hotel Casino.
After several other failed attempts to sell the casino, it was sold to Landry’s Inc., which recast it as Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.