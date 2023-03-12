The Diving Bell opened on Atlantic City’s Steel Pier in 1928. The attraction was designed by Edward Martine, a California-based welder. Riders would plunge into the ocean waters off Steel Pier to observe the depths below, before being thrust upward again when the ride’s mechanisms were released and the Bell rose to the surface.
The Diving Bell ride lasted five minutes. The ride was refurbished twice — once when the bell was damaged in the Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944, and again following the destructive Ash Wednesday Storm of March 1962. The original Diving Bell was lost at sea and has never been found, but another bell was shipped to Atlantic City to replace it.
The Diving Bell stopped operating in 1978 and was removed from Steel Pier in 1986. It was donated to Gardner’s Basin in 1989. Today, the bell welcomes visitors to the Atlantic City Aquarium.
