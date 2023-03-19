Press staff reports
The Showboat Hotel, Casino & Bowling Center opened in April 1987. Comedian Bob Hope helped Showboat President Frank Modica christen the ocean-liner shaped casino hotel by smashing a confetti-filled Champagne bottle against the building. With it came the blast of a ship’s horn and the release of hundreds of balloons and paper streamers so common any time an ocean liner leaves port for a cruise. Hundreds of reporters covered the festivities, including several television stations that aired some of it live during their noon newscasts.
The Press wants to see your historical photos. Submit photos for consideration to
newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line “Historical Photos.” Be sure to include all information you have regarding the photo and your contact information.
GALLERY: Events at Showboat over the years
Showboat Hotel. Sept. 11, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Film crews are transforming the former casino floor at the Showboat Hotel into a gaming floor once again for the upcoming Netflix movie "Army of the Dead."
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
The casino floor at the Showboat Hotel is being setup for filming of the Netflix movie "Army of the Dead."
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eric ‘Snipedown’ Wrona, of Gold Members, plays in one of the final rounds of the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Audience members watch the action on screens over the stage at the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel on Sunday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gabriel Funes-Soto, left, and Chris Gilkey, of Lux Gaming, play in one of the final rounds of the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final Sunday in the Bourbon Room at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. Next week, the Showboat will host Atlantic City Fashion Week.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Audience members watch the action on screens over the stage at the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eric “Snipedown” Wrona, of Gold Members, plays in one of the final rounds of the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups. Chris Braddock of Lindenwold, with his dog Anakin.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 3rd 2019, at the Showboat property in Atlantic City, the Woofstock Atlantic City event, featuring a dog friendly festival and exposition for lovers of dogs, music, and art, is held with net proceeds benefitting several participating dog and music nonprofit groups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments on the Boardwalk. July 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ghostbusters Bobby Petersen, 35, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; Eddy Sturdivant, 35, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Mitchell Swartz, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, at the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat.
Ahmad Austin / For The Press
Left to right: Jimmy Giegrich (32, Baltimore, Maryland) and Adrian Kalfas (32, Baltimore) of Pizza Party Printing at the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat.
Mays Landing heavyweight Quian Davis (left) earned a hard-fought decision over Larry Knight Saturday at Showboat hotel.
DAVID WEINBERG
Staff Writer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
ARTeriors exhibit taking place inside the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday March 14, 2019. Press of Atlantic the City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, Owner / manager of Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City Monday Feb 25, 219. Starcade moving from Showboat to the Hamilton Mall. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographe
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bridget Den Boer, 22, of Atlantic City, manager of the Starcade at Showboat Atlantic City, says the retro arcade is moving to a bigger space at the Hamilton Mall, though it hopes to retain a location at the hotel.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Antowyan Aikens (left) and DeCarlo Perez engaged in a terrific fight at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel's Bourbon Room.
DAVID WEINBERG
Staff Writer
The former casino floor of Showboat. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A new day-glow mini golf course inside the Showboat Hotel. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Showboat Hotel feature a new workout gym with TV's. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A new arcade game room inside the Showboat Hotel. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The Showboat Hotel has improved and opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
A new day-glow mini golf course inside the Showboat Hotel. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The former casino floor of Showboat. The Showboat Hotel has opened some of their areas with the opening of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort Casinos. Thursday June 28, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Comedian Bill Cosbysitting in his bif comfy chair perfoming to a sold out crowd in the concert hall of the House of Blues, Showboat, Atlantic City Photo by: Tom Briglia
Tom Briglia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.