Surf Stadium, formerly known as the Sandcastle and Bernie Robbins Stadium, opened in 1998 to host the Atlantic City Surf, which played in the Atlantic League, an independent professional baseball league.
Frank Boulton sold the team in 2006 to Mark Schuster, who moved the team to the lower-level Can-Am League later that year. The team struggled to draw fans in its later years and in March 2009 ceased operations.
College and youth teams have since used the stadium, and a music concert was held there in 2011. The stadium is located on Albany Avenue, several blocks inland from the Boardwalk. It is now the home stadium of the Atlantic Cape Community College Buccaneers baseball team.
