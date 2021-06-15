Restoration resumes for 200-year-old factory that drove Bridgeton's early development

“We are preserving the history and the storylines and the narrative of the people and all the people’s stories that reside somehow in this place,” DeMarco said. “The place is an instrument of telling stories and singing songs of the past.”

There is an fundamental relationship between this building, which is a remnant of Nail Works, and the rest of the historic district, which is the largest in the state.

“The Nail Works was the foundation of the city. It was because of the Nail Works needing money and needing to circulate money and buy and sell that Cumberland National Bank was created here in 1816. We had only the second bank chartered in the state,” Alaya said.

Built between 1814 and 1815, the Cumberland Nail and Iron Works Mill produced nails, pipes and iron goods by the tons for nearly a century during the 1800s.

Materials from this mill helped build homes, buildings, other factories, barns and bridges. American Engineer Oberlin Smith was employed at the Works as a child. He later founded the Ferracute Machine Co. here. The Cumberland Nail & Iron Works announced it had finished its work here and shut down the mill in 1899.