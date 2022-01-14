 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quilts honoring Black lives killed in U.S. displayed in Atlantic City museum
African American Heritage Museum founder Ralph Hunter display quilt and artwork inside the museum in Atlantic City Wednesday Jan 4, 2022. The two quilts are on loan from the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project bringing attention to Black lives cut short as a result of racism, police violence and hate crimes

ATLANTIC CITY — More and more people who work on racial justice know about the African American Museum of Southern New Jersey.

When the museum opened in 2002, founder and President Ralph E. Hunter Sr. reached out to various entities to acquire exhibits to display.

Now, as the museum enters its 20th year, organizations are reaching out to Hunter to display their projects.

The latest outreach was done by Patricia Stoneroad, an Oregon-based volunteer with the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, which was set to kick off with a reception Friday and will be on display through Feb. 27 at the museum inside the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University on Fairmount Avenue.

"We learned about the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey and the Noyes Arts Garage from an article that was published on the mission of the museum and on Ralph Hunter, who started the museum," Stoneroad said.

The museum expands on the Black Lives Matter theme with an exhibit pairing the crafts of needlework and quilting with the art of painting.

The two quilts on loan to the museum bring attention to Black lives cut short as a result of hate crimes, police violence and racism. 

Portraits of 116 people were stitched onto the quilts to recognize the effect of their absence on the communities affected by the violence of their deaths, memorialize their lives and honor their loved ones.

When Hunter touched the quilts for the first time in December, his hands started shaking.

"I could feel their being," Hunter said of the deceased. "They could be my kids, my grandkids. ... It was extremely touching to feel the energy."

Nearly 100 people worked to stitch the portraits of those who have died. Each participant took a different approach. Some portraits are headshots, some full-body. They include different backdrops and details to inform viewers about the victims' lives.

One quilt is 46 inches wide by 61 inches long and has 48 portraits. The other quilt is 73.5 inches wide by 73.5 inches long and contains 68 portraits.

The quilts have been in South Carolina and Jackson, Mississippi, and will be headed to Luther College in Iowa after being displayed in Atlantic City. A website — stitchtheirnamesmemorialproject.com — contains biographies of each victim.

At the museum, the quilts will be paired with 10 paintings created by Melvin Irons, an art/Afro American studies major who graduated from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in 1976.

During the 1970s, Irons lived near MOVE, a Philadelphia-based Black liberation organization. 

In August 1978, a shootout erupted between Philadelphia police and MOVE in the Powelton Village area of West Philadelphia. Philadelphia police Officer James J. Ramp was fatally shot.

Nine MOVE members, known as the MOVE 9, were convicted of third-degree murder in the death of Ramp. They were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. MOVE denied responsibility for Ramp's death.

The Pennsylvania State Police dropped two bombs in 1985 on a relocated MOVE house on Osage Avenue. Eleven people were killed and 60 homes were destroyed in the West Philadelphia neighborhood, but Irons created his artwork during the 1970s based on the earlier conflict between MOVE and the police.

"It was all about the injustice of the whole thing," Irons, now 79, said of his paintings. "If you feel something, you want to get it out."

During the same year as the original MOVE-police clash, witnesses said Philadelphia police shot and killed Winston C.X. Hood, 20, while he was handcuffed on the sidewalk. 

"It's happening all over," Irons said of the recent police shootings of African Americans.

Irons' paintings were previously displayed in Atlantic County at least once, in 2007 at the African American Heritage Museum's location in the Newtonville section of Buena Vista Township.

Irons donated most of his paintings to the museum five years ago, Hunter said. This is the first time they have been exhibited since then.

One of Irons' paintings shows six police officers all with the face of Frank Rizzo, the late Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner, whom many Black Philadelphians remember for his legacy of intolerance and use of violence during and after the 1960s civil rights movement.

"They (MOVE) were really, really fortunate to have this young artist live down the street from them," Hunter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Breaking News