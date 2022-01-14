Quilts honoring Black lives killed in U.S. displayed in Atlantic City museum

Portraits of 116 people were stitched onto the quilts to recognize the effect of their absence on the communities affected by the violence of their deaths, memorialize their lives and honor their loved ones.

When Hunter touched the quilts for the first time in December, his hands started shaking.

"I could feel their being," Hunter said of the deceased. "They could be my kids, my grandkids. ... It was extremely touching to feel the energy."

Nearly 100 people worked to stitch the portraits of those who have died. Each participant took a different approach. Some portraits are headshots, some full-body. They include different backdrops and details to inform viewers about the victims' lives.

One quilt is 46 inches wide by 61 inches long and has 48 portraits. The other quilt is 73.5 inches wide by 73.5 inches long and contains 68 portraits.

The quilts have been in South Carolina and Jackson, Mississippi, and will be headed to Luther College in Iowa after being displayed in Atlantic City. A website — stitchtheirnamesmemorialproject.com — contains biographies of each victim.