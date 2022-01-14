Quilts honoring Black lives killed in U.S. displayed in A.C.'s African American Museum

ATLANTIC CITY — More and more people who work on racial justice know about the African American Museum of Southern New Jersey.

When the museum opened here in 2002, founder and president of the board of directors Ralph E. Hunter Sr. had to reach out to various entities to acquire exhibits to display.

Now, as the museum enters its 20th year, different organizations are reaching out to Hunter to display their projects.

The latest outreach was done by Patricia Stoneroad, an Oregon-based volunteer with the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, which is set to kick off with a reception Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on display through Feb. 27 at the museum inside the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University on Fairmount Avenue.

"We learned about the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey and the Noyes Arts Garage from an article that was published on the mission of the museum and on Ralph Hunter, who started the museum," Stoneroad said.

The museum expands on the Black Lives Matter theme with an exhibition pairing the crafts of needlework and quilting with the art of painting.