Quilts honoring Black lives killed in U.S. displayed in A.C.'s African American Museum

ATLANTIC CITY — More and more people who work on racial justice know about the African American Museum of Southern New Jersey.
When the museum opened here in 2002, founder and president of the board of directors Ralph E. Hunter Sr. had to reach out to various entities to acquire exhibits to display.
Now, as the museum enters its 20th year, different organizations are reaching out to Hunter to display their projects.
The latest outreach was done by Patricia Stoneroad, an Oregon-based volunteer with the Stitch Their Names Memorial Project, which is set to kick off with a reception Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on display through Feb. 27 at the museum inside the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University on Fairmount Avenue.
"We learned about the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey and the Noyes Arts Garage from an article that was published on the mission of the museum and on Ralph Hunter, who started the museum," Stoneroad said.
The museum expands on the Black Lives Matter theme with an exhibition pairing the crafts of needlework and quilting with the art of painting.
The two quilts on loan to the museum bring attention to Black lives cut short as a result of hate crimes, police violence and racism.
Portraits of 116 individuals were stitched onto the quilt, pieces to recognize the effect of their absence on the communities affected by the violence of their deaths, memorialize their lives and honor their loved ones.
When Hunter touched the quilts for the first time in December, his hands started shaking.
"I could feel their being," Hunter said of the deceased. "They could be my kids, my grandkids. ... It was extremely touching to feel the energy."
Nearly 100 people worked to stitch the individual portraits of those who have died. Each participant took a different approach. Some portraits are headshots, some full-body. They include different backdrops and details to inform viewers about the victims' lives.
One quilt is 46 inches wide by 61 inches long and has 48 portraits. The other quilt is 73.5 inches wide by 73.5 inches long and contains 68 portraits.
The quilts were in South Carolina and Jackson, Mississippi, and will be headed to Luther College in Iowa after being displayed here. A website — stitchtheirnamesmemorialproject.com — contains biographies of each victim.
At the museum, the quilts will be paired with 10 paintings created by Melvin Irons, an art/Afro American studies major who graduated from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in 1976.
During the 1970s, Irons lived near MOVE, a Philadelphia-based Black liberation organization.
In August 1978, a shootout erupted between Philadelphia police and MOVE in the Powelton Village area of West Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Officer James J. Ramp was fatally shot.
Nine MOVE members, known as the MOVE 9, were convicted of third-degree murder in the death of Ramp. They were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. MOVE denied responsibility for Ramp's death.
The Pennsylvania State Police dropped two bombs in 1985 on a relocated MOVE house on Osage Avenue. Eleven people were killed and 60 homes were destroyed in the West Philadelphia neighborhood, but Irons created his artwork during the 1970s based on the earlier conflict between MOVE and the police.
"It was all about the injustice of the whole thing," Irons, now 79, said of his paintings. "If you feel something, you want to get it out."
During the same year as the original MOVE and police clash, witnesses said Philadelphia police shot and killed Winston C.X. Hood, 20, while he was handcuffed on the sidewalk.
"It's happening all over," Irons said of the recent police shootings of African Americans.
Irons' paintings were previously displayed in Atlantic County at least once, in 2007 at the African American Heritage Museum's location in Newtonville, Buena Vista Township.
Irons donated most of his paintings to the museum five years ago, Hunter said. This is the first time they have been exhibited since then.
One of Irons' paintings shows six police officers all with the face of Frank Rizzo, the late Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner, who many Black Philadelphians remember for his legacy of intolerance and use of violence during and after the 1960s civil rights era.
"They (MOVE) were really, really fortunate to have this young artist live down the street from them," Hunter said.
This story includes information from the Associated Press.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.