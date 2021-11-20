Miss America artifacts to be accessible online via Rowan University

GLASSBORO — People interested in the Miss America Organization soon will have online access to decades of archives on the scholarship program.

Rowan University entered into a partnership with Miss America and is currently sifting through the organization's expansive archives in Atlantic City to digitize the artifacts.

"Nothing had been done as far as an archive project," said Shantel Krebs, CEO of the Miss America Organization. "These women (Miss America contestants) are leaders that shape tomorrow. ... We are preserving history and making it accessible. Let everyone else access this."

Miss New Jersey 2021 Alyssa Sullivan, a Cape May Court House native and Rowan alumna, Krebs and Katherine Turner, coordinator of the American studies program at Rowan, participated in a virtual panel discussion that included details about the project Nov. 15 at the university's main campus.

Rowan was chosen as the academic institution for the digitization project because its art and history and technology departments are a perfect fit for what Miss America was looking for, Krebs said.