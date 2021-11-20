Miss America artifacts to be accessible online via Rowan University

GLASSBORO — People interested in the Miss America Organization soon will have online access to decades of archives on the scholarship program.
Rowan University entered into a partnership with Miss America and is currently sifting through the organization's expansive archives in Atlantic City to digitize the artifacts.
"Nothing had been done as far as an archive project," said Shantel Krebs, CEO of the Miss America Organization. "These women (Miss America contestants) are leaders that shape tomorrow. ... We are preserving history and making it accessible. Let everyone else access this."
Miss New Jersey 2021 Alyssa Sullivan, a Cape May Court House native and Rowan alumna, Krebs and Katherine Turner, coordinator of the American studies program at Rowan, participated in a virtual panel discussion that included details about the project Nov. 15 at the university's main campus.
Rowan was chosen as the academic institution for the digitization project because its art and history and technology departments are a perfect fit for what Miss America was looking for, Krebs said.
The Miss America Organization and Rowan are both headquartered in Gloucester County. The Miss America pageant was conceived in Atlantic City. The competition was held for an overwhelming majority of its 100-year history in the resort, though for the past two years it has been held at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Miss America wanted its archive project to be done in the same state as the collection and the competition, Krebs said.
The goal is to digitize everything from films to jeweled crowns to oil paintings of the winners to program books to trophies to velvet capes. There are six storage units full of such treasures, Krebs said.
Things are piled up and not organized in the storage units, Turner said during a phone interview Wednesday.
"One storage unit is file cabinets," Turner said. "Boxes of scrapbooks and merchandise is in another storage unit."
Once the artifacts are transferred from storage units to the university, Rowan students place the items on a scanner to digitize their images, Turner said.
Two Rowan staff members and four students have worked on the project to date. The work is scheduled to last another three years, Turner said.
"We could use five students," she said, adding she also would like to have a digital humanities person on the team.
The Miss America Organization will continue to retain ownership of the physical artifacts, but the digitized versions will be available for scholarly use online.
"We are working on making it a world-class archive," Turner said.
The advantage of having the Miss America archives digitized is that it would make it accessible to scholars who can't travel, as well as people with disabilities, Turner said.
"It's a very important piece of New Jersey history ... and an important piece of American history," Turner said during the panel discussion. "It's a fantastic record of the changes in American culture."
The digitizing is in the early stages, Turner said.
A legal agreement between Rowan and Miss America was finalized in the spring, Turner said. Both Rowan and Miss America have put money into the project. An online crowdfunding campaign was created to raise $25,000.
"I'm working on grants for federal funding," Turner said.
An initial attempt to receive money from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities was unsuccessful, but Turner said she is still working on it.
Some of the Miss America artifacts are in the Digital Scholarship Center at the Campbell Library on Rowan's campus.
If the item is small enough to fit on a scanner, it is easy enough to digitize, but digitizing a portrait is a more complex process that requires a studio, lighting and more equipment, she said.
"We are making do with what we have. We have no studio," Turner said.
As a professor in the history and American studies departments, Turner is interested in the notes and documents that can be found among the artifacts.
For instance, there was paperwork that showed a California contestant made it to Atlantic City by traveling through the Panama Canal, Turner said. There was also a letter from the 1960s from Miss America's parents and a lawyer to let the organization's officials know a man was pretending to be a member of the media to attend Miss America's personal appearances.
"Historians, we love the boring documents," Turner said.